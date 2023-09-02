Paul Simpson feels Carlisle have laid down marker after Shrewsbury win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson feels Carlisle have laid down marker after Shrewsbury win

By Press Association
Paul Simpson’s side beat Shrewsbury (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Simpson’s side beat Shrewsbury (Will Matthews/PA)

Paul Simpson insists Carlisle have “something to build on” after his side claimed their first win of the League One season by beating Shrewsbury 2-0.

Substitute Joe Garner’s stoppage-time strike added to Tom Bayliss’ own goal as the Cumbrians moved out of the relegation zone.

“It’s a big win for us,” Simpson said.

“The first one is always the hardest. It did get a bit nervy towards the end of the game before we got that second goal, because they’re a good side.

“They caused us a lot of problems. Their forward players caused us problems, but I thought we defended really well as a team today because we had to – that’s the truth of it, we had to defend well.

“I think the base of any performance is defending well, so we’ve done that side of it and then we’ve had some good football. We’ve got ourselves into good areas.

“We probably haven’t been as clinical as I would like, but a lot of good things today from the players, some brilliant stuff from the supporters, and it gives us something to build on.”

Shrewsbury left-back Mal Benning, making his first league start for the club since signing from Port Vale in the summer, nearly broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, but his strike was diverted narrowly wide.

Down at the other end, Jordan Gibson’s shot from just outside the box was pushed over the crossbar by Marko Marosi as the first half ended goalless.

Carlisle took the lead in the 57th minute when Owen Moxon’s corner hit a couple of Shrewsbury players before going in off Bayliss.

The Cumbrians quickly came close to doubling their advantage, with Jon Mellish slicing an attempt wide before Luke Plange’s effort from Callum Guy’s cross hit the post and went wide.

Daniel Udoh threatened to grab an equaliser for the visitors in the 68th minute, but his powerful effort was well saved by Jokull Andresson.

Carlisle’s much-needed victory was sealed in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Garner found the net from fellow substitute Terry Ablade’s cross.

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor felt his side were worthy of a draw, but still believes they could have performed better on the day.

“I felt that there wasn’t a huge amount in the game for either team to be perfectly frank,” he said.

“But they’re obviously a lot happier than we are because they’ve got the three points.

“It’s difficult, I think, when you’re chasing the game and you want to try and get back in it.

“And then, ultimately, I think we conceded in the 96th minute and we’re trying to get ourselves a goal.

“But I’m disappointed in the level of performance and, I suppose, the bravery that we had on the ball because it probably wasn’t as good as we have been.”