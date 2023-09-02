Jon Brady says ‘two bad decisions from referee’ cost Northampton dear in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jon Brady says ‘two bad decisions from referee’ cost Northampton dear in defeat

By Press Association
Northampton manager Jon Brady was far from impressed by the match officials (George Tewkesbury/PA)


Northampton boss Jon Brady was left fuming at the officials after claiming “two bad decisions” cost his side during their 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe.

Richard Keogh scored the only goal after five minutes at Sixfields but Brady felt the initial free-kick in the build up should never have been awarded.

His side went on to dominate the rest of the game, taking 20 shots to Wycombe’s seven, but they were unable to turn their pressure into goals.

“It’s a tough one to come away from that game and not have anything to show for our efforts but it’s two poor decisions from the referee,” said Brady.

“It’s not a free-kick in the first place and then when the ball comes in, Kieron (Bowie) gets back on the line to head it out but (Garath) McCleary and Keogh are on the line with him and they’re both offside.

“We don’t defend it right because Mitch (Pinnock) gets a nick on the ball when he goes to clear it and Max (Thompson) has to adjust at the last second but Kieron does brilliantly on the line and it should be offside.

“The officials got it wrong and we were two bad decisions from taking at least a point. We totally dominated, we pulled them apart and it was just the execution in the penalty box that let us down.”

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield admitted it was far from the ideal performance by his side but he felt delighted to make it successive away wins.

He said: “It’s been a tiring week but I think the boys showed real character and grit. It probably wasn’t the performance we wanted in terms of how the game went.

“But we got the early goal and we showed the determination to see that through and it’s obviously very pleasing to get another win away from home.

“We were chuffed to start on the front foot but I think it might have impacted the psychology of the game and we changed formation a couple of times to try and get a foothold in the game.

“We’re happy with the result but you always want more, but the lads were excellent in the way we went about it tactically and a lot of their shots came from outside of the box.

“We knew they would do that because Northampton like to take a lot of shots with the likes of Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock but I felt like we kept them at arm’s length.

“The subs came on and made a big difference in the second half so it was a real squad effort today and I’m really pleased with that.”