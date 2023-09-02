Rovers boss Grant McCann rues red card which ruined game against Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rovers boss Grant McCann rues red card which ruined game against Swindon

By Press Association
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann felt the sending off changed the dynamics of the match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doncaster boss Grant McCann felt the dismissal of veteran midfielder Tommy Rowe ruined a great game after his side battled on to hold Swindon to a goalless draw.

Rovers, bottom of Sky Bet League Two, had been the more threatening before Rowe was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Swindon midfielder George McEachran just before half-time.

McCann’s side fought vigilantly despite the disadvantage after the break and could even have secured all three points.

“I just felt the game was ruined by the decision,” McCann said. “It was two good teams who wanted to play and I felt it was going to be a really good game.

“The sending off changed the game and we had to look at a different way of playing in the second half. I don’t want to talk about it because you only end up getting yourself in trouble.

“I felt the team was excellent, resolute, defended every single ball that came into the box and I don’t think Ian Lawlor has made a save, which is testament to the players and how they worked.”

Though Rovers remain bottom of League Two with just a couple of points on the board, McCann is positive his side are heading in the right direction.

“It’s been a tough week for us,” he said. “We had a very good performance at MK Dons and then we were so unfortunate against Everton (in the Carabao Cup).

“Then we’ve had to show grit and determination to defend our goal which I think we did brilliantly.”

Swindon boss Michael Flynn was left frustrated as he felt his side had wasted an opportunity for a third win from four matches.

“It simply wasn’t good enough, with the decision-making and our quality of passing,” he said.

“We were too slow, too deep, played into their hands and played into their hands, which I don’t understand.

“On saying that, I think we should have had a few penalties because there was so much shirt pulling. Nothing gets done about it.

“I’m a little bit aggrieved, but we weren’t good enough in the final third to take the three points. That’s not just the strikers, it was wing-backs and midfielders as well.”

Town allowed forward Jacob Wakeling to join Peterborough in the final minutes of transfer deadline day.

Flynn said: “It was a very generous offer that was too good to turn down. We tried to counteract that with a big bid of our own for a player that got turned down.”