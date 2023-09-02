Neill Collins reserves praise for Devante Cole after Tykes victory at Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neill Collins reserves praise for Devante Cole after Tykes victory at Cheltenham

By Press Association
Neill Collins, pictured, enjoyed Devante Cole’s performance (Nick Potts/PA)
Neill Collins, pictured, enjoyed Devante Cole’s performance (Nick Potts/PA)

Barnsley boss Neill Collins praised in-form Devante Cole for his work rate after his sixth goal of the season helped fire them to a 2-0 win at struggling Cheltenham.

Cole opened the scoring early in the second half after a slick counter-attack, with substitute Max Watters adding the second in stoppage time.

Collins’ side were up against it for much of the first half, but a series of saves from Liam Roberts ensured Cheltenham remain goalless this season.

And the Tykes’ second half secured a third win of the season, lifting them to eighth in the Sky Bet League One table.

“Devante took his goal so well,” Collins said. “He’s working so hard and deserves his goals.

“They put us under pressure, but our keeper stood tall.

“The second half was the most pleasing thing. We came out and put them under pressure and upped the speed and tempo of our passing.

“The first goal came from a counter-attack, but we had a few good chances before that.

“We had to defend well after taking the lead, but when teams throw caution to the wind, I think we can take advantage of that.

“I thought the game was made for Max at that point in the game. I’m glad he got on and got his reward.

“We’ve got great strength in depth and now have to come together for the good of Barnsley.”

Cole struck in the 54th minute at the end of a swift counter-attack from the Tykes after Kacper Lopata headed away a Cheltenham corner.

It was four against one and John McAtee fed Nicky Cadden, who in turn set up Cole to slot past Luke Southwood.

Watters added the second in the second minute of time added on after Southwood blocked Aiden Marsh’s effort.

Barnsley had Roberts to thank for being on level terms at half-time as Cheltenham attempted to end their long wait for a goal this season.

Roberts denied Rob Street at his near post in the 10th minute and made an even better save to turn Lewis Freestone’s header over six minutes later.

At the other end Jack Shepherd’s header hit a post and bounced into the arms of Southwood just before the break.

Cole opened the scoring before Nicky Cadden thumped an effort against a post on the hour.

Street forced Roberts into a one-handed save in the 61st minute and the Robins have now gone more than 10 hours without a goal, with Watters compounding their misery in the final moments.

Robins boss Wade Elliott saw enough positives from his team’s performance to believe their fortunes will soon change.

“I don’t think the result reflected the game or the performance,” he said.

“It’s obviously a tough one to take, especially off the back of where we are at the minute.

“We made loads of chances and I am not sure how it’s stayed out. The goalkeeper has made a couple of worldy saves, we’ve had a couple of opportunities, so that is the positive.

“The fans were really supportive and I think they could appreciate the performance, recognise the effort, they are not dummies and they watched the game and will realise on a different day, it could get you a completely different outcome.”