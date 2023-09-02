Enzo Maresca has called on Leicester to be more clinical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca has called on Leicester to be more clinical

By Press Association
Enzo Maresca wants his side to be more clinical (Nigel French/PA)
Enzo Maresca wants his side to be more clinical (Nigel French/PA)

Enzo Maresca felt his Leicester side should have been more clinical after surrendering their 100 per cent start to the season when going down 1-0 to Hull at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes had 21 shots on goal, but still suffered their first defeat of the season.

A 15th-minute goal from Liam Delap proved enough to give Liam Rosenior’s team victory.

Maresca felt Leicester should have made more of the game, but in the end, they only had one shot on target.

However, he said there was “no drama” following a result which saw Leicester knocked off the top of the table.

“We cannot think we’re not going to lose a single game this season,” said Maresca. “We’ve played seven matches so far, and you’d said to me at the start that we’re going to win six and lose one, I’d have accepted it.

“But we need to judge results, we probably deserved something more but it didn’t happen. So we keep going, it’s not a drama.

“We probably needed to be a bit more clinical when you shoot more than 20 times. But we started in the right way before they scored.

“Then we lost a little bit of control. In the second half, we were aggressive and in control. But sometimes this can happen. In the second half, there is nothing to say other then we needed to score.”

Hull manager Liam Rosenior said he would still have been “proud” of his side’s display even if they had conceded late on.

He said: “We came here with bravery, we were fearless and we wanted to play our way. We changed our press because Leicester are an outstanding team. But at the end, we were throwing our bodies on the line. We didn’t want Leicester to have any rhythm.”

Rosenior highlighted the performance of defender Alfie Jones as Hull frustrated Leicester.

“For a centre half to be asked to play against Kelechi Iheanacho one for one on the back line, he was immense, I don’t normally single out players, but his performance was everything I want from a centre half,” said the Hull manager.

“He was magnificent and it was a joy to watch him.”

But Rosenior also praised Delap for his second goal of the season.

He added: “He’s scaring the life out of defenders at the moment, I said it when we signed him, I think he suits this style of play.

“For me, he’s enjoying it here, he’s got so much work to do and there’s so much room for improvement in his game. But his physical attributes and his technical stuff is absolutely top. I’m so delighted he’s with us.

“I think we earned the result. When you come away from home, you don’t expect to get the rub of the green, but I felt a lot more decisions went Leicester’s way than maybe they should’ve done.

“We were better here with the ball, this result leaves us with in a really good place, we have aims and ambitions this season, but there’s a long way to go.”