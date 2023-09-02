John Mousinho praises performance as 10-man Portsmouth ease past Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho praises performance as 10-man Portsmouth ease past Peterborough

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho had few complaints with his side’s win over Peterborough (Richard Sellers/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was pleased to see his side extend their unbeaten league run to 17 games with a 3-1 win over Peterborough.

Colby Bishop was among the goals as Pompey came from behind to take the points.

Mousinho said: “We didn’t start particularly well but we became more consistent as the game went on, especially in the second half. I thought in that second period that we were the only side that looked like scoring.

“It seems to be a pivotal moment in the season by putting a marker down against one of the best teams in the league.

“We changed the way we pressed early on because (Peterborough defender Ronnie) Edwards was having too much time on the ball bringing it out.

“After that, I felt that we got the bit between the teeth having gone a goal down.

“The only criticism I would have is that we didn’t get a fourth, but we defended extremely well especially when down to 10 men.”

Posh took the lead after 20 minutes minutes as, with plenty of room and only one defender to beat, Ricky Jade Jones cut inside and curled the ball into the far corner.

Pompey equalised in the 38th minute when a Marlon Pack cross found Bishop, who headed home from close range.

Within five minutes, Pompey had the lead. A corner from the right saw Kwame Poku slice the ball into his own six-yard box for a surprised Abu Kamara to sweep home.

After Hector Kyprianou headed against his own bar, Pompey increased their lead after 59 minutes when a powerful low cross from Kamara saw Regan Poole net from close range.

Joe Morrell saw red after a second yellow five minutes from time, but Pompey held on for the points despite nine added minutes of play.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said: “It’s a disappointing result. Nobody likes losing, but that’s three defeats in a row now.

“We’ve got an extremely young squad and I’m not sure we are quite ready yet for this sort of game.

“It’s always a difficult place to come and we need to learn to keep our focus and concentration. That is key to getting results. We just haven’t got that ruthless touch at the moment.

“We started well. Ricky scored and missed a good chance for 2-0. He was a thorn in their side until he went off. He turned his ankle after hitting the barriers, took another knock after that, and had to come off.”