Barrow boss Pete Wild pleased with matchwinner Kian Spence

Barrow boss Pete Wild hailed Kian Spence’s start to life in the EFL as the former FC Halifax midfielder scored his second goal since a summer move to secure a 1-0 win at Harrogate.

Spence, 22, had spent two-and-a-half years playing non-League football for the Shaymen and Scarborough after being released by Middlesbrough.

But, having scored the Bluebirds’ opening-day winner at Tranmere, he also settled this game against his hometown club with a spectacular 21st-minute strike from 25 yards.

A delighted Wild said: “I want our midfielders to score goals and shoot from the edge of the box and, if he can keep pulling out strikes like that, everyone will be happy.

“I’ve known Kian for a long time and he takes information on board and implements it.

“I think he’s mature beyond his age and I knew he would be fine making the step up. He’s still got a lot to learn but he’s made a really good start to League football.”

Wild was encouraged with how his side adjusted to a change in system that saw three out-and-out strikers – Dom Telford, Jamie Proctor and Emile Acquah – all included in the starting XI.

“I was really pleased with the way we came out in the first half,” he added. “We were on the front foot having changed to a formation (4-3-3) that we have been working on.

“We came here and played 3-5-2 last season and it didn’t work, so I knew we had to try something different. We had three forwards and it was pleasing to see us create lots of chances.

“The only frustration is we didn’t score more goals but, in the second half, Harrogate caused us problems and, when we needed our keeper he made a great save from the penalty.”

Paul Farman denied Jack Muldoon from the spot and, despite Harrogate being the joint-lowest scorers in League Two, home manager Simon Weaver hopes striker Luke Armstrong’s collapsed deadline-day move to Wrexham still goes through.

A fee, rumoured to be in the region of £500,000, was agreed between the two clubs and a move announced late on Friday night, only for an EFL spokesperson to confirm that the necessary paperwork had not been submitted in time.

But Weaver, who also brought in Josh March from Stevenage on Friday as a replacement for Armstrong, said: “I’m aware there might be an appeal from Wrexham. I’ve spoken to their manager, Phil Parkinson, and he’s disappointed, so hopefully everybody can end up winning from the situation.”

Weaver also felt his team failed to match Barrow’s physicality on the day, saying: “Everyone is 6ft 2ins and big and strong in their side and I don’t think we had an answer to their physicality in the early stages.

“They’ve also ended up winning a tight game from a fantastic strike that I’m sure their player was buzzing about, but I thought we could have closed him down better.”