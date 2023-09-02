England can benefit from Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich – Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England can benefit from Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich – Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate (left) feels Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich can benefit his England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate (left) feels Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich can benefit his England team (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate believes England can benefit from Harry Kane’s move to Germany – especially if his captain goes on to lift the first silverware of his career at Bayern Munich.

Kane, 30, swapped boyhood club Tottenham for the Allianz Arena in a deal that could be worth £100million.

He had been linked with a move away from Spurs for the past few summers, including while heading into tournaments as England skipper.

Kane has settled in well to life in Germany
Kane has settled in well to life in Germany (Tom Weller/PA)

Now Kane’s future has been sorted, during a year where England were not relying on his goals, Southgate is pleased to see him hit the ground running at Bayern.

“I definitely think from a selfish England perspective it’s good that his future’s settled now for the next few years,” the England manager said.

“I think potentially that can be a distraction for players. But also it’s good for him that he’s got to go and perform at a new club now. He’s been at one club for so long.

“To have a change means you’ve got to impress new team-mates, new staff, new fans and also there’s the life experience of having the breadth of adjusting to a new country. I think there’s a lot of positives there.”

As England and Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, Kane has already hit three goals in his first two Bundesliga appearances and will be aiming to win trophies this season to break his duck.

He lost two League Cup finals and the 2019 Champions League final at Tottenham but, with Bayern having won the last 11 Bundesliga titles, Kane could finally get his hands on a winners’ medal.

“I’m sure for his own belief that would be brilliant,” Southgate added.

“I’m not sure that he’s going to become a better player but there might be other aspects of the mentality that this move will help him with.

“They’re probably the bits that as you get older are the only bits you can improve upon.

Kane lost the Champions League final in 2019 with Tottenham
Kane lost the Champions League final in 2019 with Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think the Bundesliga is a bit different to some of the other leagues we’ve talked about, a bit more transitional.

“There is an intensity to that. We’ll have all the data on that from training sessions and matches, so we’re able to track that really closely.

“I think the big difference for Harry this year will be that there’s going to be a lot of games where they’re very dominant and in the opposition third of the pitch, so I think there will be a lot more play for him in penalty box I suspect than he had in the last couple of seasons.”