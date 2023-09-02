Jude Bellingham rescues Real Madrid as Bayer Leverkusen top Bundesliga table

England international Jude Bellingham came to Real Madrid’s rescue once again with a last-gasp winner against Getafe to maintain their perfect start to the LaLiga campaign.

The 20-year-old scored his fifth goal in four games since his £88.5million summer move from Borussia Dortmund to snatch a 2-1 victory five minutes into stoppage time at the Bernabeu.

Getafe, who did not include controversial deadline-day signing Mason Greenwood in their squad, took an 11th-minute lead through Borja Mayoral, but Real emerged with the points after Joselu levelled to hand Bellingham the role of match-winner for the second successive weekend.

Takefusa Kubo’s first-half double set Real Sociedad on their way to a thrilling 5-3 victory over Granada.

The Japan international struck either side of Robin Le Normand’s own goal before Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea and Miki Bosch’s own goal secured the points despite late efforts from Lucas Boye and Bryan Zaragoza.

Valencia defender Cenk Ozkacar also got the better of his own keeper to hand Alaves a 1-0 win, while William Jose’s second-half strike was sufficient to secure victory by the same scoreline for Real Betis over Rayo Vallecano.

Mathys Tel came off the bench to head Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory at Borussia Monchengladbach as England striker Harry Kane drew a blank.

Mathys Tel (centre) heads Bayern Munich to victory at Borussia Monchengladbach (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

Monchengladbach had taken a first-half lead through Ko Itakura, but Leroy Sane levelled after the break and Tel snatched the points with three minutes remaining.

Victor Boniface helped himself to a double as Bayer Leverkusen routed Darmstadt 5-1 to top the table on goal difference.

Oscar Wilhelmsson had restored parity after Boniface broke the deadlock. Exequiel Palacios, Boniface again, Jonas Hofmann and substitute Adam Hlozek all scored to wrap up a comprehensive win.

Chris Fuhrich and Serhou Guirassy both struck twice as Stuttgart also hit five with substitute Enzo Millot also finding the back of a net in a 5-0 mauling of Freiburg.

Marvin Ducksch’s third-minute penalty set Werder Bremen on their way to a 4-0 home win over Mainz, although they had to wait until the second half for Jens Stage, Leonardo Bittencourt and Justin Njinmah to cement the win.

John Brooks, Maximilian Beier and Robert Skov were all on target as Hoffenheim came from behind to beat Wolfsburg, who had gone ahead through Tiago Tomas, 3-1, and Takuma Asano scored both Bochum goals in a 2-2 draw at Augsburg.

Serie A champions Napoli suffered a rude awakening as Lazio’s Daichi Kamada condemned them to a shock 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Piotr Zielinksi looked to have put the home side back on track when he cancelled out Luis Alberto’s opener, but Kamada secured the points seven minutes after the break.

Former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca’s double helped to ease Atalanta into third place in in the table following a 3-0 victory over Monza at the Gewiss Stadium.

The £22.5million summer signing struck either side of half-time after midfielder Ederson had opened the scoring.

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Giovanni Fabbian handed Bologna a 2-1 win over Cagliari, who had gone ahead through Zito, while Udinese and Frosinone finished goalless.

Monaco went two points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win over Lens at Stade Louis II.

Dominateurs et impressionnants collectivement, les Rouge et Blanc n'ont pas tremblé face aux Sang et Or et signent un nouveau succès abouti (3-0) grâce à Wilfried Singo, Aleksandr Golovin et Guillermo Maripán 👇 3⃣-0️⃣ #ASMRCL — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 2, 2023

Wilfried Singo set them on their way with a 24th-minute header and further goals from Aleksandr Golovin and Guillermo Maripan before the hour mark eased them home.

Brest and Rennes, however, could not be separated as they fought out a 0-0 stalemate at Stade Francis-Le Ble.