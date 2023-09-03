Tributes paid to former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak after his death aged 49

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tributes paid to former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak after his death aged 49

By Press Association
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has died aged 49 (David Davies/PA)

Zimbabwe have paid tribute to their former captain and coach Heath Streak after his death at the age of 49.

Streak had been suffering from colon cancer and his wife Nadine wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning that he had been “carried to be with the angels”.

A post on Zimbabwe’s official Twitter account read: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former (Zimbabwe) captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Streak is Zimbabwe’s record wicket-taker in both Test cricket – with 216, the only Zimbabwean to even reach three figures – and one-day internationals with 237 scalps, again over 100 clear of the field. He took seven five-wicket Test hauls and another in a 1997 ODI against India.

He also still stands seventh in their list of Test run-scorers with 1,990.

He was named captain in 2000 but resigned initially a year later and then again in 2004 as both cricketing and political issues plagued the national team.

He took over as Zimbabwe’s head coach in 2016 but was sacked two years later after they missed out on World Cup qualification.

In 2021, Streak was banned from cricket for eight years after admitting five breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

Nadine Streak’s Facebook post read: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday September 3 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone.”

Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom Streak had a coaching role late in his career, wrote: “A sad day for the cricket fraternity. Rest in peace, Heath Streak.”

He also had coaching stints with Scotland and Somerset.

Former Zimbabwe team-mate Henry Olonga wrote on Facebook: “RIP Streaky. You were a titan”