Michael Beale urges Rangers to ‘dust themselves down’ and be ready after break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Beale urges Rangers to ‘dust themselves down’ and be ready after break

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale takes flak after Celtic defeat (Andew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale takes flak after Celtic defeat (Andew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale went on the defensive after his Rangers side were booed at the end of their 1-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

The Light Blues controversially had a Kemar Roofe goal ruled out in the first half after a VAR check saw referee Don Robertson award a foul to Celtic for Cyriel Dessers’ challenge on defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s late first-half strike proved to be a winner and took the Hoops four points clear of Rangers after four cinch Premiership games going into the international break.

Rangers v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers’ Todd Cantwell rues a missed chance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Home supporters vented their frustration at manager Beale and the players at the final whistle.

Beale said: “I am speaking after a defeat. I don’t think everything at Rangers is broken and everything at Celtic is rosy after today’s game.

“Two teams played today, we made a huge mistake for a goal. We had chances to score and win that game and we didn’t.

“We have to dust ourselves down. We have two weeks now to work on the training pitch, it’s a good period for us barring the internationals who are away.

“And then we have to come back. I think we have five games in 15 days when we come back, so it’s a chance for us in that moment to show improvement.

“I understand the frustration with the fans. It is with the shirt. It is not just at Rangers, it is anywhere.

Rangers v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers’ Connor Goldson (centre) applauds the fans after the game (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It is a derby, a game where there is a lot of emotion involved and the fans expect their team to get a result and we didn’t.

“That’s par for the course. In terms of pressure, you are always under pressure in this job.

“You are only ever a couple of results not going your way to feel that. The most pressure is the one we put on ourselves and we have fallen short of that today because I expected and wanted us to get a result.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes I think the result is harsh on us but in terms of these games, they are only about the result.”

Beale was unhappy about Roofe’s goal being ruled out but equally unhappy about the goal his side conceded, when Furuhashi ran on to a Matt O’Riley header and rifled past goalkeeper Jack Butland.

He said: “The VAR decision I’m not sure about, I think Cyriel puts his foot down and the boy kicks him. I think he is a lucky boy.

“I am disappointed that goes against us. Having said that, there is a lot of football to be played afterwards.

“It’s a really poor goal, a goal that you cannot concede. It’s an isolated moment, we almost concede the goal ourselves.

“It’s a good finish from the lad but we shouldn’t concede a goal like that. In the second half we pushed, we chased the game, we had big moments to score.

“We could have created more but we certainly had big moments to score and we didn’t.

“It is a bitterly disappointing day, it’s not the result that anyone wanted. Obviously at this stage of the season it’s not where we want to be in terms of points difference either.”