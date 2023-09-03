He has got better and better – Roy Hodgson lauds improving Odsonne Edouard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He has got better and better – Roy Hodgson lauds improving Odsonne Edouard

By Press Association
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard (left) is congratulated by manager Roy Hodgson (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson is confident Odsonne Edouard can provide the goal threat Crystal Palace need this season after the French striker scored twice in his side’s 3-2 win over Wolves.

Palace only added goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Rob Holding on transfer deadline day, but Hodgson indicated he was happy with the strikers at his disposal after Jean-Phillipe Meteta set up goals for Eberechi Eze and Edouard following his introduction from the bench.

Edouard, who signed from Celtic for £14million two years ago, has endured a stop-start career at Selhurst Park but with four goals in five league and cup games already this season, Hodgson said the 25-year-old is now ready to take the next step and become a force in the Premier League.

“He was very good today throughout,” Hodgson said.

“He came here from Celtic where he was so highly-regarded and scored I don’t know how many goals and was a big, big star.

“When we first came back to the club he had not established himself as much as he would have liked.

“He did get that position as a centre-forward when we came in and he has got better and better, knowing how we want to try and play.

“He hadn’t lost the technique, talent, the skill or the things that made him so big at Celtic. I spoke to Brendan Rodgers not so long ago and he was glowing in his praise about him.”

Mateta teed up Edouard for his second goal with a perfect back-heeled pass and Hodgson said the big forward, who wanted to leave in the window, is an integral part of his squad.

“That is why we kept him,” Hodgson said.

“If I was to let every player who is not in the first 11 go, that is all we would have if we had a few injuries.

“You try to look after players as best you can, but if the 11 are playing very well, maybe there is not a space for them.”

All five goals at Selhurst Park came in the second half with Wolves equalising Edouard’s 56th-minute strike when Hwang Hee-Chan diverted the impressive Pedro Neto’s delivery past Sam Johnstone.

Neto also set up Matheus Cuhna for a stoppage-time consolation goal – after Eze and Edouard had made it 3-1 to Palace – and Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said although his side looked toothless in attack they deserved to get something from the game.

“It was not one I thought we were going to lose, for the majority of the game I thought we had decent control of it,” O’Neil said.

“Most of their chances came from us turning the ball over in areas where we shouldn’t. They were threatening from those situations but I thought when both teams were in shape we looked the better side.

“We lacked a bit of punch. We had 60 final-third entries, which is a lot for an away game, and more than Palace, but we didn’t really threaten their goal enough.”