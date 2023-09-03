Callum McGregor says lack of support means Celtic’s Old Firm win tastes sweeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum McGregor says lack of support means Celtic’s Old Firm win tastes sweeter

By Press Association
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Captain Callum McGregor claims Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox was made even sweeter with home fans only in attendance.

Amid an ongoing ticket spat between the two clubs, the Parkhead club rejected the offer of around 700 tickets, citing safety concerns.

Hoops fans watching at home and in pubs and clubs saw Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi fire in the winner just before the interval to take the Parkhead side four points clear of their Old Firm rivals after only four league games, going into the international break.

Scotland international midfielder McGregor said: “It’s probably like a different fixture now with no away supporters in.

“But, again, that can galvanise you. It’s a really difficult moment to come here.

“It’s almost like a siege mentality where it’s everyone in the stadium against you.

“That’s when you need your big players and big personality to step up and I thought we did that.

“It probably makes it even sweeter. The reason why we play football is obviously to play in front of fans but if you can’t do it, the next best thing is to make them proud wherever they are watching and hopefully we did that today.

“I always think when the going gets tough and the chips are down, there’s no better thing (than) to come out and perform like that and make a statement.

“We are happy with our day’s work. But we know there’s a long way to go.

“I’ve been over the course many, many times. I’ve won these ones and I’ve lost them.

“You win it, you enjoy today, then you draw a line under it. Then when you come back from the international break you are good to go again.

“There’s no better place to come and win and to do it under the circumstances we have, we have to use it as a springboard now.

“There’s no point in winning today and going back and starting to drop points again. It makes this pointless.

“We understand. Everybody feels good in there (the dressing room) but we are under no illusions that we have to kick on.

“You’ve got four weeks between every international break now. You have to go strong, have your break then go strong and finish the first half of the season very well.

“We know what’s at stake now and we have to get to work.”