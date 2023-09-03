Barcelona snatch late win at Osasuna through Robert Lewandowski penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barcelona snatch late win at Osasuna through Robert Lewandowski penalty

By Press Association
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal from the penalty spot during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal from the penalty spot during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Robert Lewandowski scored an 85th-minute winner from the spot as Barcelona snatched a 2-1 LaLiga victory at 10-man Osasuna on Sunday.

The Spanish champions were outplayed for large spells of the game at El Sadar but Jules Kounde put them ahead in first-half injury time.

Chimy Avila looked to have rescued a deserved point for the hosts after 76 minutes but Alejandro Catena was sent off for pulling back Lewandowski in the box and the Pole scored the resulting penalty.

Elsewhere, Portu scored in the 88th minute to hand Girona a 1-0 win over Las Palmas that leaves them second, two points behind Real Madrid, while Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as French champions Paris St Germain powered to a 4-1 win over troubled Lyon in Ligue 1.

Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio also got on the scoresheet at the Groupama Stadium as PSG piled on the misery for under-fire home manager Laurent Blanc.

The result left Lyon bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

They were overtaken by Clermont, who claimed their first point of the season by fighting back from 2-0 down to snatch a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Toulouse. Florent Ogier scored their injury-time equaliser.

Metz and Reims also drew 2-2 while Le Havre overpowered Lorient 3-0, Lille edged out Montpellier 1-0 and Nice saw off Strasbourg 2-0.

Lautaro Martinez struck twice as Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A with an emphatic 4-0 win over Fiorentina at San Siro.

Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu, with a penalty, also got on the scoresheet as Inter maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Juventus continued their unbeaten start with a 2-0 triumph at Empoli. Danilo and Federico Chiesa scored in each half.

Nemanja Radonjic scored a stoppage-time winner as Torino beat Genoa 1-0 and Lecce beat Salernitana 2-0.

In Germany, Benjamin Sesko scored twice in the last five minutes to wrap up a 3-0 win for RB Leipzig over 10-man Union Berlin.

Xavi Simons had opened the scoring after 51 minutes and Union’s hopes of getting back into the game were hit when Kevin Volland was sent off just after the hour.

Niels Nkounkou struck in the 87th minute to cancel out a penalty from Florian Kainz and earn Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne.