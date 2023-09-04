A look at Jude Bellingham’s impressive start to Real Madrid career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look at Jude Bellingham’s impressive start to Real Madrid career

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham has scored five goals for Real Madrid (Jose Breton/AP)
England midfielder Jude Bellingham has made a stunning start to his Real Madrid career following his £88.5million move from Borussia Dortmund in June.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running in LaLiga and last week was named the division’s August player of the month.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Bellingham’s impact at Los Blancos, after he become only the second Real Madrid player – following Cristiano Ronaldo – to score in his first four LaLiga games for the club.

How has Bellingham played?

Birmingham-born Bellingham has netted an impressive five goals and claimed one assist in Real’s opening four matches, which has seen them take 12 points to sit top of LaLiga.

A debut goal against Athletic Bilbao was followed by a brace away at Almeria in a 3-1 victory, before he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win to Celta Vigo.

The midfielder managed to top that fine start with a stoppage-time winner against Getafe in his first Bernabeu outing as he continues to excel in an attacking role behind Joselu and Rodrygo.

What has the reaction been?

Jude Bellingham Unveiling
Bellingham has started every match at his new club (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti lauded the new Galactico, who looks set to help Real Madrid rival 2022/23 champions Barcelona at LaLiga’s summit.

The Italian has trusted Bellingham from the get-go, preferring him to the likes of Luka Modric, who has made just one league start so far this term.

Ancelotti told a press conference: “We deserved to win (against Getafe) with a goal from Bellingham who is used to scoring. Bellingham’s quality doesn’t surprise us, the number of goals surprises us.

“Bellingham can reach 15 goals this season.”

The former Birmingham player has won over the Real Madrid fans, who serenaded him after his late winner on Saturday.

He told Real Madrid TV: “It’s the loudest moment I’ve heard in a stadium.

“When they were singing ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps.

“I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking.”

What’s next?

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Bellingham (right) has made 24 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Bellingham is in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland and he looks certain to play a key part in preparations for next summer’s European Championship.

Real Madrid drew Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in this season’s Champions League group stages which kick off on September 20 and Bellingham’s form could be instrumental if his new club are to claim a record-extending 15th European title.