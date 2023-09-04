A look at Jude Bellingham’s impressive start to Real Madrid career

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has made a stunning start to his Real Madrid career following his £88.5million move from Borussia Dortmund in June.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running in LaLiga and last week was named the division’s August player of the month.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Bellingham’s impact at Los Blancos, after he become only the second Real Madrid player – following Cristiano Ronaldo – to score in his first four LaLiga games for the club.

How has Bellingham played?

Birmingham-born Bellingham has netted an impressive five goals and claimed one assist in Real’s opening four matches, which has seen them take 12 points to sit top of LaLiga.

A debut goal against Athletic Bilbao was followed by a brace away at Almeria in a 3-1 victory, before he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win to Celta Vigo.

The midfielder managed to top that fine start with a stoppage-time winner against Getafe in his first Bernabeu outing as he continues to excel in an attacking role behind Joselu and Rodrygo.

What has the reaction been?

Bellingham has started every match at his new club (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti lauded the new Galactico, who looks set to help Real Madrid rival 2022/23 champions Barcelona at LaLiga’s summit.

The Italian has trusted Bellingham from the get-go, preferring him to the likes of Luka Modric, who has made just one league start so far this term.

Ancelotti told a press conference: “We deserved to win (against Getafe) with a goal from Bellingham who is used to scoring. Bellingham’s quality doesn’t surprise us, the number of goals surprises us.

“Bellingham can reach 15 goals this season.”

The former Birmingham player has won over the Real Madrid fans, who serenaded him after his late winner on Saturday.

He told Real Madrid TV: “It’s the loudest moment I’ve heard in a stadium.

“When they were singing ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps.



“I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking.”

What’s next?

Bellingham (right) has made 24 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Bellingham is in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland and he looks certain to play a key part in preparations for next summer’s European Championship.

Real Madrid drew Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in this season’s Champions League group stages which kick off on September 20 and Bellingham’s form could be instrumental if his new club are to claim a record-extending 15th European title.