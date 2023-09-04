How each Premier League team has fared over the opening weeks of the season

The first international break of the season provides an opportunity to assess each club’s start to the Premier League campaign.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at who is top of the class and who has to pick up the slack.

Star pupils

Manchester City – A 100 percent record of four wins, 11 goals scored, two conceded, top of the table and six-goal Erling Haaland already well into his stride. Did we expect anything else?

Tottenham – So far there have been no adverse effects from the sale of Harry Kane. The squad have bought into Ange Postecoglou’s brand of football and the goals are being shared around. New signing James Maddison’s form has been a huge boost.

Liverpool – The overhaul of their entire midfield has rejuvenated Jurgen Klopp’s side. Darwin Nunez is starting to look a consistent threat and while defensively there are still issues to iron out, things have begun positively.

West Ham – No Declan Rice? No problem. Another team who are so far thriving without their talisman. The Europa Conference League and some shrewd transfer business have contributed to deserved wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

Promising start

Evan Ferguson marked his second start of the season with a hat-trick against Newcastle (Steve Paston/PA)

Arsenal – Late goals against Manchester United have given the club a much-needed lift after less-than-convincing performances against Crystal Palace and Fulham. Fixtures have been kind but the Gunners now need to build momentum.

Brighton – The aberration against West Ham aside Roberto de Zerbi’s side continue to impress, scoring 11 times in their other three games. Evan Ferguson’s hat-trick in the win over Newcastle was an added boost.

Crystal Palace – Another team to whom the fixture list has been kind, with their only defeat to Arsenal, but still currently exceeding expectations.

Nottingham Forest – Six points from a start which included Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea is probably more than they could have hoped for. Beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge hugely important for a team which won just once away from home last season.

In line with expectations

Brentford – Yet to be beaten but will have been frustrated by draws against Bournemouth and Palace. Eight goals, scoring in every game, with four for Bryan Mbeumo, shows they are managing without the banned Ivan Toney.

Aston Villa – A seventh-placed finish last season has set the benchmark and wins over Everton and Burnley and defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool are in line with that.

Fulham – Losing Aleksandar Mitrovic was a blow and they have been unlucky with some decisions; a draw with Arsenal was encouraging but losing 3-0 at home to Brentford, albeit with 10 men, was not.

Wolves – After a late change of manager hopes were not particularly high but beating fellow strugglers Everton was massive after two opening defeats to Manchester United and Brighton.

Sheffield United – The newly-promoted club may have only one point, taken at home to Everton, but put up a good show against City.

Luton – Tipped to return the Premier League’s lowest points tally, the club’s return to the top flight after 31 years has so far followed that trajectory but it was always expected to be a struggle.

Must to do better

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the season (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United – £180million spent in the summer but two defeats – and fortunate to escape with a win at home to Wolves – suggest things have not clicked. Scoring more than one goal in a game only once shows where the issue lies but the hope is new striker Rasmus Hojland will fix that.

Bournemouth – After replacing Gary O’Neil, the man who guided them to safety relatively comfortably last season, Andoni Iraola has to justify that decision and the early indications are he still has a lot of work to do.

Bottom of the class

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton for £115million (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea – £1billion spent in a year and yet the club are still to show signs of moving forward under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. A 3-0 win over Luton is no real gauge but defeats at West Ham and at home to Forest show a successful formula has not been landed upon and goals remain a problem.

Newcastle – Hopes were high after a top-four finish but contriving to lose against 10-man Liverpool and then at Brighton have put them on a three-match losing run – and the Champions League has not even started yet.

Burnley – After running away with the Championship to book an immediate return, hopes were high Vincent Kompany’s brand of football could be transferred to the top flight but they have shipped 11 goals in three games and were torn apart by Spurs.

Everton – Entirely predictable the Toffees would find themselves in the bottom three after a financially-restricted summer saw more departures than arrivals. The signing of Beto offers some hope of goals but after home defeats to Fulham and Wolves the season has all the hallmarks of the last two relegation-threatened campaigns.