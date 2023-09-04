Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher feeling ‘unbelievably healthy’ ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher feeling ‘unbelievably healthy’ ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has endured a string of injury setbacks (Marco Iacobucci/PA)
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has endured a string of injury setbacks (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Hooker Ronan Kelleher insisted his “body feels unbelievably healthy” as he declared himself fit for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener.

The 25-year-old has endured a series of injury setbacks during the past 18 months and missed each of his country’s warm-up matches amid a hamstring issue.

Ireland flew to France on Thursday with potential problems in the middle of their front row as first-choice number two Dan Sheehan sustained a foot injury in last month’s win over England.

Dan Sheehan, right, sustained a foot injury in last month's win over England
Dan Sheehan (right) sustained a foot injury in last month's win over England (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scrum coach John Fogarty said on Monday that none of Ireland’s 33-man squad have been ruled out of Saturday’s Pool B clash with Romania in Bordeaux, while Kelleher was extremely positive about his own condition.

“I’m fighting fit and ready to go,” he said. “I’ve been training fully and I’m just raring to get going now. I had a few little niggles there over the last couple of weeks.

“There’s obviously two ways of looking at it. You’d be thinking ‘maybe I haven’t got a couple of games under the belt, which I would have liked’, but at the same time my body feels unbelievably healthy, so it’s great.

“You very rarely go into matches feeling 100 per cent healthy. For me personally, first World Cup, really looking forward to it.

“It’s been unfortunate really, just unlucky, but the medics have done some job getting us all back fit and it’s just about staying on top of it now that we’re out here.”

In addition to Kelleher and Sheehan, prop Dave Kilcoyne and back-rower Jack Conan were sidelined during the build-up to the tournament.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell, who also has Ulster hooker Rob Herring at his disposal, has remained upbeat amid the fitness doubts, an assessment echoed by coach Fogarty.

“No one is ruled out and we’ll see how things go over the next couple of days,” he said.

Scrum coach John Fogarty, right, was upbeat about the injury situation in Ireland's camp
Scrum coach John Fogarty (right) was upbeat about the injury situation in Ireland's camp (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’ve got some brilliant people assisting the fellas through their programmes and we’ve got a healthy group.

“We’re so lucky to have such talented hookers. They’re aware that they’re in a competition with each other. It’s always been that way.”

Kelleher initially stole a march in the quest to become Rory Best’s long-term successor courtesy of some standout displays across 2021, which led to training with the British and Irish Lions.

However, he concedes he is now playing catch-up in the battle to be Ireland’s preferred starter after a shoulder injury sustained during defeat to France in last year’s Six Nations opened the door for Leinster team-mate Sheehan.

“Maybe a little bit, yes,” said Kelleher.

“But we know it’s an 80-minute game. You’re going to have to do a job. You know there’s plenty of game time to go around.

“It’s about making sure you’re ready no matter if you’re selected to start or if you’re selected to come off the bench to finish strong. Everyone has a role to do in those 80 minutes.

“It can only be a positive thing for Irish rugby and us two as well that we’re constantly driving each other on and competing for that number two jersey.”