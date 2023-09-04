Assistant coach Eric Ramsay leaves Wales role after six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Assistant coach Eric Ramsay leaves Wales role after six months

By Press Association
Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has left the Wales set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has left the Wales set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eric Ramsay has stepped down from his role as Wales assistant coach due to family reasons and work commitments at Manchester United.

Ramsay only joined the Wales coaching staff in March, with boss Rob Page welcoming the appointment by saying: “Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time.”

But the 31-year-old, who hails from mid-Wales and worked at Swansea, Shrewsbury and Chelsea before being appointed as a set-piece coach at United in 2021, lasted just six months in the role in what has been a difficult Euro 2024 qualifying campaign for the Dragons.

“The FAW can confirm that Eric Ramsay has stepped down as assistant coach due to personal reasons,” read a statement from the Football Association of Wales.

“Family commitments and his current role as first team coach at Manchester United mean that Ramsay will be unable to continue his work with Cymru.

“Rob Page and the FAW would like to thank Eric for his work with the team and wish him well for the future.”

Ramsay said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make but it is the right one for myself and my family after the recent birth of our second child and taking into consideration the intensity of my role at Manchester United.

Wales Training Session – Vale Resort – Friday March 24th
Wales assistant coach Eric Ramsay (left) and manager Rob Page pictured together at a training session (Nick Potts/PA)

“Having discussed everything with my family, Rob and the association, we came to the conclusion that it was best to depart my role before the upcoming internationals so that the group can fully concentrate on the fixtures.

“I’m extremely thankful to everyone at FA Wales; the experiences throughout the last six months have been amongst the proudest moments of my career to date.

“It was a real pleasure to work with this group of players and I wish everyone nothing but success going forward.”

Sheffield United first-team coach Jack Lester has replaced Ramsey and joined the Wales camp ahead of their two September games.

Wales Training and Press Conference – The Vale Resort
Wales manager Rob Page hailed the addition of Eric Ramsay to his coaching staff six months ago (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales host South Korea in a Cardiff friendly on Thursday before travelling to Latvia for a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier next Monday.

Page’s side have an uphill task to qualify automatically for the European Championship finals in Germany next summer after taking only four points from as many games.

Wales are currently fourth in Group D ahead of meeting bottom team Latvia in Riga.