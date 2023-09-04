Luke Donald’s wild cards look forward to Ryder Cup – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.

Football

Evan Ferguson was still celebrating his hat-trick.

Only the fourth player to score a #PL hat-trick before their 19th birthday… 🎩💫 pic.twitter.com/9bzQYdaUHH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 4, 2023

Happy birthday.

Tennis

There is a new world number one.

Golf

Luke Donald named his six wild card picks for the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Luke Donald's six picks for Rome 🇪🇺🏆#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/vC8TI9pXcr — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 4, 2023

Shane Lowry will play his first home Ryder Cup.

Can't wait to play my first home Ryder Cup @RyderCupEurope 🇪🇺💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/NiatjDbTN2 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 4, 2023

Justin Rose was grateful.

Delighted to have been called up by Luke to represent Team Europe in Rome! The Ryder Cup is an absolute honour to be a part of, and the intensity of the competition cannot be found elsewhere! So excited to get to feel that again!! Missing out last time around really spurred me… pic.twitter.com/3iu7TCoEAF — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 4, 2023

Robert MacIntyre is heading to Rome.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was celebrating after a great birthday weekend at Monza.

🇮🇹It was a great weekend and to celebrate a podium with the tifosi is the perfect icing on the cake! Unfortunately P3 was the maximum. Good battles with the Red Bulls and Charles. I hope people enjoyed it as much as I did. Next Singapore! 👉https://t.co/lD6nZizQhb pic.twitter.com/W7aner87Ia — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 3, 2023

10 out of 10 for Max Verstappen.

A 10/10 performance today @redbullracing 🏆 To win 10 races in a row, and 15 consecutive races as a team, is unbelievable! 💪 I’m beyond proud to achieve this milestone together 👏 Today we will enjoy this moment and then we will keep pushing for more ☝ #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Cj8DPqmxzN — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 3, 2023

Good mates George Russell and Alex Albon.