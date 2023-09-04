Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s display in win over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s display in win over Reading

By Press Association
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge took all three points (Simon Marper/PA)
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge took all three points (Simon Marper/PA)

Mark Bonner lauded his Cambridge side’s display after they saw off Reading.

The U’s responded to a disappointing loss at Leyton Orient to beat the Royals 1-0 courtesy of Fejiri Okenabirhie’s strike seven minutes from the end.

Cambridge climbed back into the top six of League One, while Reading are yet to pick up a point away from home this season.

“I thought it was a brilliant game,” Bonner said afterwards.

“Both teams had good chances, both teams were trying to win the game. There was drama throughout the game, and in the ending obviously they could have got something from it, but I thought our performance level was good.

“I liked the intent that we started with. It was a brilliant chance early on, I’m surprised we didn’t score early in the game, so it was there for us, but I’m delighted with the game that we played.

“We gave our subs the chance to come on and win the game, which is important. We’ve got to make sure that when we make those changes we’re in a game that gives them a chance of winning it for us.

“There was lots to like about us tonight, it was much more us. I think five out of six games we’ve been a good side this year.

“I love in the 30th minute how we defended our box, amazing. Everybody chucking their body in the way to block things, that’s us at our best. You’ve got to give everything. (It’s) a bit rock and roll sometimes, not always perfect, but that’s what we want to see. I really liked the intent in our game tonight.”

Ruben Selles expressed his disappointment at Reading’s display, saying: “The thought is that our performance was not good enough.

“We had a plan of how to come here and try to win the game. We were trying to get a tempo of the game and we didn’t. We tried different variations, and we had an opponent that closed all the spaces and played the game really well.

“I’m disappointed with the result, I’m disappointed with the performance.

“We had chances in the game to score goals. I think we created enough to at least score one goal. We need to be more ruthless, we need to be more nasty.

“We need to know how to play our own game, and we need to know how to control the game as a team. Today, for some periods of the game we were not with that control.

“We know the team we want to be. There are some positive things in what we do but at the end of the day we need to win football matches.”