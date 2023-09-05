On This Day in 2020: Ian Bell announces intention to retire from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2020: Ian Bell announces intention to retire from cricket

By Press Association
Ian Bell retired on this day in 2020 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Former England batter Ian Bell announced he would retire at the end of the domestic season on this day in 2020.

The five-time Ashes winner spent his entire career with Warwickshire and announced his decision to retire once the campaign concluded, with a shortened Bob Willis Trophy replacing that season’s County Championship due to Covid.

The then 38-year-old won 118 Test caps in total, while also featuring in 161 one-day internationals and eight T20 internationals.

Bell was part of the side which reclaimed the Ashes in 2005 and would lift the urn on four further occasions during a Test career which produced 7,727 runs at an average of 42.69 and 22 centuries.

He made his Test debut in 2004, scoring an impressive 70 against West Indies and giving a glimpse of what was to come during his illustrious career.

Although he averaged just 17.1 in the 2005 Ashes, Bell was a part of four further series victories against Australia, playing a more prominent role in regaining the urn in 2009 and further wins in 2013 and 2015.

Bell finished his career with 20,440 first-class runs, including 57 centuries.

Bell said in a statement announcing his retirement: “It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now.

Cricket – Third Investec Ashes Test – England v Australia – Day One – Edgbaston
Ian Bell earned 118 Test caps for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself.”

“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire. As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for.

“To have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood club is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of. To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I’ve worked with during this time: thank you.”

Bell added that he was offered a new deal but could not sign on the dotted line because he “couldn’t disrespect the club I love by being unable to play to the level they deserve”.