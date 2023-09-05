Football rumours: Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Niall Carson/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Niall Carson/PA)

What the papers say

Mohamed Salah is again in the spotlight with Saudi side Al-Ittihad gearing up to make a mammoth £215million bid for the Egypt forward, the Sun reports. Liverpool are said to be reluctant to let the prolific 31-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with the world-record offer .

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Old Trafford
Jesse Lingard in action for Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail reports West Ham are looking to make a short-term contract offer for free agent Jesse Lingard, who has impressed club bosses at training. The most likely offer would be an incentivised deal until the end of the season with an option to extend.

Fulham duo Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo could see their moves away from the club revived in January, the Mail says. Palhinha saw a potential transfer to Bayern Munich fall through on deadline day and it was a similar story for Adarabioyo with Monaco, but both moves could yet still happen during the next transfer window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hugo Lloris file photo
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could remain at the club until January (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hugo Lloris: The Evening Standard says the Tottenham goalkeeper is set to remain at the club until at least January.

Kasper Schmeichel: Anderlecht are chasing the Denmark goalkeeper after he parted ways with Nice last week.