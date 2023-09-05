Chris Dobey keen to bring major darts trophy to St James’ Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Chris Dobey keen to bring major darts trophy to St James’ Park

By Press Association
Chris Dobey wants to parade a trophy at St James’ Park (Target Darts handout/PA)
Chris Dobey wants to parade a trophy at St James' Park (Target Darts handout/PA)

Chris Dobey is desperate to become the local hero in Newcastle and one day parade a major trophy at St James’ Park.

The 33-year-old, born in Bedlington, is a lifelong Magpie and is keen to add to the feelgood factor in the city that was brought about by the football club’s recent success.

Dobey has also had some glory of his own this year, winning the Masters in January to earn a place in the 2023 Premier League line-up.

He was due to get a homecoming at St James’ Park but timings did not line up and is dreaming of earning another chance by winning the World Championship.

Dobey, nicknamed Hollywood, has recently joined the Target Darts stable of players and will wear a shirt that pays homage to his beloved Newcastle.

“It was only ever going to be black and white,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s a big, big part of me and it’s nice to be able to give that back.

“It is a one-club city, there are not many stadiums in the middle of a city centre, it is such a buzz, we have got our club back.

“Sam Fender had his gig there, he’s a local lad and there are two or three local lads playing as well. It is such a buzz just to be a Geordie. It’s just great to be involved.

Chris Dobey won the Masters in January - his biggest career title
Chris Dobey won the Masters in January – his biggest career title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I was due to parade my Masters trophy but it was the semi-final of the Carabao Cup so they had a lot going on… and when they wanted to do it I was away with darts so we didn’t get around to doing it.

“Hopefully I can parade the big one around in the next year or so. It just gives you that buzz that your hard work pays off and hopefully one day I can get that big one and I can be up there with the other legends from Newcastle.

“Any trophy paraded around St James’ would be amazing but to take the big one here would be unbelievable. I believe I can do it, you can never say when you are going to do it.

“Each day is different, you can turn up one day and be brilliant and turn up and be shocking the next. I am hoping in the next few years I can compete for it.”