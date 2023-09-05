I can’t wait to get started – Mason Greenwood trains with Getafe for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I can’t wait to get started – Mason Greenwood trains with Getafe for first time

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood during a training session at Getafe’s Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mason Greenwood during a training session at Getafe's Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mason Greenwood has trained with Getafe for the first time and been welcomed by fans following his loan move from Manchester United.

United announced last month that the 21-year-old, who will be officially presented as a Getafe player on Tuesday evening, would be continuing his career away from the club.

Greenwood was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by a public outcry and on September 1 it was confirmed he would head to Spain for the season.

Getafe have been promoting Greenwood’s arrival heavily on social media and, in a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the once-capped England forward said: “Hi Getafe fans, it’s Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mason Greenwood, centre, training with his new team-mates on Tuesday
Mason Greenwood, centre, training with his new team-mates on Tuesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Other posts showed Greenwood, who last played a competitive match back in January 2022, coming out of the tunnel to applause from fans in the stadium before taking part in an open training session.

Speaking at a press conference following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid – a match Greenwood was not involved in – Getafe boss Jose Bordalas said of the allegations against the forward: “It is a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue.

“Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-convictory sentence.

Mason Greenwood takes a shot
Mason Greenwood takes a shot (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“He is a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm. Surely he wants to recover his professional status and Getafe can help him in that sense.”

Asked if signing Greenwood might prompt an unfavourable reaction, Bordalas added: “I can only speak at a footballing level.

“We all know the potential he has. He is a very young boy and we hope that he adapts to a very different League. Surely he wants to recover his professional status and Getafe can help him in that sense.”

A product of United’s academy, Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the Red Devils.

Greenwood is contracted at Old Trafford until June 2025, with the deal including an option to extend by a further year.