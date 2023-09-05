England spinner Sarah Glenn excited by prospect of cricket at 2028 Olympic Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England spinner Sarah Glenn excited by prospect of cricket at 2028 Olympic Games

By Press Association
Sarah Glenn would welcome the addition of T20 cricket to the Olympic Games (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sarah Glenn would welcome the addition of T20 cricket to the Olympic Games (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England spinner Sarah Glenn says cricket would be the perfect fit for the Olympic Games.

International Olympic Council president Thomas Bach has hinted in a recent interview that he would like to see T20 cricket added to the roster of sports at the 2028 Los Angeles games.

Glenn was part of the squad that represented England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and would relish the chance to play in LA.

Cricket was played at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Cricket was played at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Adam Davy/PA)

“Definitely, cricket is a sport that can fit anywhere and it would be exciting if that happens,” she said.

“It will be a weird feeling because we are used to driving towards the World Cup and Ashes, they are such unique events for us.

“It will have a weird feeling to start with but it would develop into something that we would really want to win and take charge of, a bit like when we were in the Commonwealth Games.

“We didn’t know what to expect, the opening ceremony was very different, but once we got out there it was just a game of cricket.

“Hopefully, it could also open cricket to a new audience that is invested in to the Olympic Games. We always want to push our game forward.”

Glenn is part of the England squad that is hoping to wrap up a T20 series win over Sri Lanka.

Heather Knight’s side were pegged back in the three-match series on Sunday, meaning Wednesday’s match at Derby is the decider.

It is the perfect venue for Glenn, who was born in the city and has many special memories at the County Ground.

“It is really special, I grew up playing here and grew up coming to watch the cricket and asking for autographs afterwards,” she said.

 

“So it is quite a special ground and I will definitely be engaging with the crowd after the game as well.

“Back then I didn’t know as much about women’s cricket, it wasn’t in the public’s eye as much and seeing that young girls can have female cricketers as role models is really exciting.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting to now be giving autographs, but it naturally just happened because I enjoyed the game. It will be nice to chat to fans after the game and hopefully inspire them.”

Lauren Bell will not be involved for England after she pulled out of the match, and forthcoming one-day series, due to illness.