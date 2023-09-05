Evan Ferguson injury rocks Republic hopes before Euro qualifying double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evan Ferguson injury rocks Republic hopes before Euro qualifying double-header

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands through injury (Brian Lawless/PA)
Evan Ferguson’s hopes of enhancing his blossoming reputation against France and the Netherlands have been dashed after he was ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 double-header.

The 18-year-old Brighton striker, who plundered a hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle, has been forced to withdraw from the squad with a new injury, and his absence represents a major blow to manager Stephen Kenny.

Ferguson, who has six senior caps and two goals to his name, might have given the French and the Dutch cause for concern ahead of this weekend’s Group B encounters in Paris and Dublin, but instead Kenny will have to come up with a new plan as Ireland attempt to keep their campaign alive.

The news was confirmed in a Football Association of Ireland statement on Tuesday which said: “Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the two Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

“The Brighton forward sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

“Ferguson reported for international duty on Sunday, but after assessment from the Ireland medical team, has been ruled out of both fixtures.”

Kenny faces the task of forming a new-look frontline for Thursday night’s clash with Didier Deschamps’ group leaders – who won 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in March – at the Parc des Princes with Norwich’s Adam Idah, recalled Hull striker Aaron Connolly, Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene and Will Keane of Preston the remaining specialists at his disposal.

Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene has four senior international goals to his name
The four have five Ireland goals between them with all but one coming from Ogbene, who was man of the match when the French won a tight affair in Dublin after Benjamin Pavard pounced on a rare error by Josh Cullen to score the only goal.

Realistically, the Republic need to win at least one of the two games – they host the Netherlands on Sunday – to stand any chance of emerging from the group and while that may be a tall order, the former Rotherham man for one remains positive.

Ogbene said: “We’re confident. If we can increase the intensity we played with at the Aviva, we will always give ourselves a right chance, it doesn’t matter who we play. Hopefully we can get the rewards for our efforts early on and have something to hang on to.

“We had great chances and just couldn’t… the keeper had a very good night. We were stunned by that long-range effort from Pavard.

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan travelled to Paris with the rest of the squad
“That’s the difference at this level: one chance and one goal changes everything. Hopefully now the fortune will fall in our hands and we can start with that intensity and get the reward for our efforts.

“Who knows what will happen?”

There was one crumb of comfort for Kenny as the squad boarded their flight to the French capital with Sheffield United defender John Egan able to take his seat on the plane after limping out of the Blades’ 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend.