Everton boss Sean Dyche responds to Demarai Gray’s ‘respect’ comment

By Press Association
Demarai Gray is looking to leave Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Demarai Gray is looking to leave Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Sean Dyche has been compelled to deliver “the truth” about Demarai Gray after the winger claimed the Everton manager does not respect him.

Gray has not played this season, with Dyche claiming the player did not want to train after being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Fulham.

However, nothing materialised before Friday’s European deadline – Saudi’s is Thursday – but after being left out of the squad again for the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United, Gray took to Instagram to air his grievance, writing: “It’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person.”

Sheffield United v Everton – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Sean Dyche has told ‘the truth’ about Demarai Gray’s situation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dyche has now taken the unusual step of addressing the issue in an interview with club media.

“It’s an unfortunate one because I try to keep our business in-house. I think on this occasion, it’s right to reply,” Dyche said.

“Demarai made it clear that he felt he was getting a move (away from Everton) and he told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear from a player.

“We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club’s say so.

Everton v Leicester City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Demarai Gray could yet move to Saudi Arabia (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“We look after these players; we look at all the different ways of looking after them: mental and wellbeing is big, the tactics and technical, the physical.

“When it comes to a time like that then you go, ‘Well, hang on a minute. You made it clear you didn’t want to train, you didn’t want to be here, and you also said there was a move that was a done deal’.

“We said it’s not a done deal because this club is the most important. This club will make decisions on the future of you as players and not the other way around.

“I think it’s right to let our fans know that’s the truth.”