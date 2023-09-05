I feel good – Ethan Ampadu loving life at Leeds and ready to thrive with Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I feel good – Ethan Ampadu loving life at Leeds and ready to thrive with Wales

By Press Association
Ethan Ampadu heads into the international break with Wales enjoying life at new club Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ethan Ampadu heads into the international break with Wales enjoying life at new club Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ethan Ampadu believes Wales will feel the benefit of his settled life at Leeds and the end of his wanderlust.

Ampadu holds no regrets over leaving Chelsea this summer and heading to Elland Road after loan spells at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia – at the last three clubs he suffered relegation.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea at the age of 16 in 2017 and was their longest serving player until his July departure, despite making just 12 senior appearances there in six years.

Bohemians v Chelsea – Pre-Season Friendly – Dalymount Park
Ethan Ampadu made only 12 senior appearances in six years as a Chelsea player (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It comes down to you as an individual,” Ampadu said about his Stamford Bridge exit.

“If you want to stay then you voice that opinion, but I felt it was the right time to leave.”

Ampadu has become a popular figure with Leeds fans in the early weeks of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, despite an indifferent start under Daniel Farke, and is the only man to play every minute for the Yorkshire club this term.

Utilised during his 44-cap Wales career either in central defence or midfield, Ampadu is relishing the opportunity to play in the middle of the park at Leeds.

A rich history is associated with that role over the years with Billy Bremner, David Batty, Gary McAllister and Kalvin Phillips among his central-midfield predecessors at Elland Road.

Ampadu said: “It’s not just the position I play but the history of the club in general, where the club belongs.

“We know on the outside where everyone wants us to be and within ourselves what we need to do to get where we want to be.

“You obviously feel the pressure in the club, but it’s more of an exciting pressure of knowing what you can achieve.

SOCCER Batty
England international David Batty was one of Ethan Ampadu’s central midfield predecessors at Leeds (PA)

“I feel good and I’m enjoying being settled. I gave my all in each of the loans and I was focused on developing and becoming a better player.

“But maybe in the back of your mind when you know you are settled somewhere and you’re not on loan, there are little things you can improve on.

“If you are playing in one position, you can work on the finer little details within that position to take you to the next level.

“The results have not really gone our way so far. But our performances have given us the belief for the games coming up after the international break that we can do really well.”

Wales host South Korea in a Cardiff friendly on Thursday before meeting Latvia in a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga next Monday.

Rob Page’s side are in desperate need for points to book a top-two automatic qualifying spot after defeats by Armenia and Turkey in June.

“We’ve had time to reflect,” said Ampadu. “Everyone knows when you see a Wales team and how we performed in those games, well, that’s not us.

“Put that aside, we have to learn from it. It’s about reminding ourselves of those standards and what has got us success in the past.

“I’m sure that’s the baseline for us in these games coming up.”