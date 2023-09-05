World Cup squad ‘open for debate’ as England coach gives hope to Harry Brook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Cup squad ‘open for debate’ as England coach gives hope to Harry Brook

By Press Association
Harry Brook was not named in England’s provisional World Cup squad (Nigel French/PA)
England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott has dropped the biggest hint yet that Harry Brook could be handed a World Cup reprieve, suggesting the final squad is “still open for debate”.

Brook was surprisingly omitted when England announced their preliminary 15-man squad for next month’s tournament in India and there has been a growing clamour to revisit that decision before the deadline on September 28.

The 24-year-old was initially edged out by Ben Stokes’ retirement U-turn but a century for Northern Superchargers in his next innings, followed by two eye-catching knocks of 43 not out and 67 in T20 wins against New Zealand, put him firmly back in the shop window.

Dawid Malan is the most vulnerable of the specialist batters, all-rounder Liam Livingstone is in a run of indifferent form and they could even opt to rebalance by losing a seamer. But while the precise route back is not clear, there is now no doubt that the door is open for Brook.

“Yes, it is. He is one of a number of players who has an opportunity to put their hand up,” Mott told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special.

“There is the opportunity to make changes right up until the tournament. I think the guys that are in that 15 have got the first crack at it but, as we’ve said throughout, we’ll just monitor and see how players are going and make some fine-tuning if needs be.

“What I would say about Harry is that what you want to see from players when they miss out on a squad, is you want them to come out and slam that door down. And I thought at the start of this series, and with his hundred in The Hundred, he made a real statement. Those are all good things that go in his favour.

“It is still open for debate and there will be plenty of good cricket played in the next month so we’ll see what that squad ends up looking like.”

Matthew Mott
Matthew Mott’s World Cup squad is not yet settled (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mott continued to lavish praise on Brook, adding: “He’s a gun player and I believe he is going to be one of the best players in his generation. It’s just an incredibly hard side to select and to squeeze 15 players into it.

“It’s not always about just picking the best players. World Cups are sometimes about the what-ifs, about what might happen, and we’ve workshopped it a lot. But we are keeping an open mind.”

Mott was speaking after England’s six-wicket defeat to the Black Caps at Trent Bridge, with the tourists chasing down a target of 176 to square the T20 series 2-2.

Brook was dismissed for just four, but with only Jonny Bairstow in credit with the bat after a brutal 73, the dial was not significantly shifted.

As it stands, Brook is not in the ODI squad to face New Zealand as the focus moves decisively towards 50-over cricket in Cardiff on Friday – a potential missed opportunity for the selectors to make up their minds once and for all.

Mott did indicate that he would get a chance in the season-ending games against Ireland, though, meaning he does have more cricket to come before the plane departs for India.

“He may be in that Ireland squad so you can read into that,” he said.

“It’s the media’s job to create speculation and it’s our job to put a lid on it and I think we are doing that. The players are coping with it really well.

“There is always pressure on international cricketers and in very good teams, good players are going to miss out. That creates a hunger and a desire for players to get even better because they know that there is someone ready to take their place if they don’t perform. That is a healthy thing that happens in very good teams.”