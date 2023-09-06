World Cup golden boot winner Hinata Miyazawa joins Manchester United

Manchester United have signed World Cup golden boot winner Hinata Miyazawa from Japanese side Mynavi Sendai on a permanent deal.

Miyazawa finished as the top scorer in Australia and New Zealand after she netted five goals in five games during Japan’s run to the quarter-finals.

The midfielder joins Marc Skinner’s United as they bid to win their first Women’s Super League title.

Say hello to our newest Red: Hinata Miyazawa 👋🔴#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 6, 2023

Miyazawa told MUTV: “I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team.

“I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans.”

Manager Skinner added: “Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level.

“As her Golden Boot win at this summer’s Women’s World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces.

“We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad.”