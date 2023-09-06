Bukayo Saka keen to improve after winning England men’s player of the year again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bukayo Saka keen to improve after winning England men’s player of the year again

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka had a memorable year for club and country (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bukayo Saka had a memorable year for club and country (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bukayo Saka is planning for a big season for club and country as he aims to get even better after retaining his crown as England men’s player of the year.

The Arsenal forward has been in fine form across last season and into the new campaign, earning him the PFA Young Player of the Year award before fans voted for him to hold onto the title as England’s best player for a second year.

Saka, who turned 22 on Tuesday, has scored seven goals in 10 appearances for England in the last 12 months, including three at the 2022 World Cup and a hat-trick in a 7-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over North Macedonia in June.

View this post on Instagram

“I think it’s about commitment, you know, commitment to being better so obviously, it requires me to do a lot of things in terms of listening, watching clips, training hard every day, putting in the extra work to try and keep progressing.

“I’ve got my head down, worked harder, and set myself some targets and goals to achieve and just went from there and strived to achieved them – each year, I try to keep progressing and getting better.”

Saka, who beat Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane into second and third place respectively in the vote for England’s player of the year accolade, revealed his father is currently in the process of framing the match-ball from the memorable night against North Macedonia.

Saka scored in Arsenal's opening weekend win over Nottingham Forest
Saka scored in Arsenal’s opening weekend win over Nottingham Forest. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Despite a productive season with England and Arsenal, Saka ultimately ended the year with no silverware but believes things are shaping up nicely on both fronts to make sure that does not happen this time around.

“I think definitely year on year I’ve come close to achieving something big,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“This year, we’re definitely closer as a team, Arsenal and England, so I’m looking forward to this year, it is an exciting year ahead.”