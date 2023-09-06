Harry Brook earns late England call-up in attempt to gatecrash World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Brook earns late England call-up in attempt to gatecrash World Cup squad

By Press Association
Harry Brook inched another step closer to gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Brook inched another step closer to gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Brook inched another step closer to gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad after he was handed a late call-up for this week’s ODI series against New Zealand.

Brook’s hopes of making next month’s tournament plummeted when he was surprisingly omitted from the original 15-man squad, but England’s resolve has been tested ever since that selection was made public.

With Brook offering several timely reminders of his quality, first with a blistering century in The Hundred, then with two dashing T20 knocks against the Black Caps, there has been a growing clamour for a rethink before the September 28 deadline.

Harry Brook's World Cup hopes received another boost on Wednesday.
Harry Brook’s World Cup hopes received another boost on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)

Now he has been drafted as batting cover for the four-match series, which begins in Cardiff on Friday, giving him a potential opportunity to nail down a spot in India.

Dawid Malan is considered the most vulnerable of the specialist batters, the form of all-rounder Liam Livingstone has started to come under scrutiny and England are also being cautious over Jonny Bairstow’s fitness.

He experienced pain in his right shoulder while batting in Tuesday’s final T20 against New Zealand and did not emerge to keep wicket at Trent Bridge.

Although the issue is not thought be a serious concern, it offers another reason for Brook to remain with the group should extra batting be required.

Despite his fast-growing reputation across all formats, Brook has just three ODI caps to his name.

There is, though, the chance for him to top up his 50-over experience after he was also listed for the season-ending series against Ireland.

England have named a shadow squad to face their near neighbours, with none of their current World Cup contingent involved.

Ashes star Zak Crawley has been named as captain of a much-changed side, with Test opening partner Ben Duckett his deputy.

Zak Crawley in Hundred action
Zak Crawley has been named as captain of a much-changed England side (John Walton/PA)

Crawley has only played three ODIs – all coming two years ago as a Covid outbreak forced England to pull together a scratch side – but his fearless strokeplay in the red-ball arena has long marked him out as a limited-overs prospect.

There are three uncapped players, with Warwickshire’s Sam Hain, Surrey’s highly-rated wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw all promoted.

The likes of Phil Salt, Matthew Potts and Craig Overton also get the nod to take on the Irish, with England exploring their bench strength at the end of a busy international summer.