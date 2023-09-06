Appeal for Daniel Dubois’ defeat to Oleksandr Usyk to be declared no-contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal for Daniel Dubois’ defeat to Oleksandr Usyk to be declared no-contest

By Press Association
Daniel Dubois (pictured) is demanding a second shot at Oleksandr Usyk (James Manning/PA)
Daniel Dubois (pictured) is demanding a second shot at Oleksandr Usyk (James Manning/PA)

Promoter Frank Warren has launched an appeal to have Daniel Dubois’ world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month declared a no-contest and force an immediate rematch.

Dubois floored Usyk in the fifth round of their fight in Poland but it was declared a low blow, giving the Ukrainian time to recover before he went on to stop the Londoner in the ninth round.

The WBA confirmed receipt of the appeal in a short statement, which read: “Daniel Dubois’ team sent a formal appeal for last August 26 fight, in which he lost by knockout in nine rounds against Oleksandr Usyk in Wroclaw, Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois Press Conference – Hotel Cafe Royal
Daniel Dubois (right) suffered a controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Yui Mok/PA)

“The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois’ team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations.

“Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner.”

Usyk was given almost four minutes’ recovery time by Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon following the blow, which Dubois and his team insisted was legal as it appeared to land on the champion’s belt line.

Dubois, who later tired and was stopped by Usyk, subsequently failed to attend the post-fight press conference at which both Warren and his trainer Don Charles criticised the referee’s decision.

Even if the WBA determine the result of the contest should not change, Dubois and his team hope they will mandate an immediate rematch in order to settle the controversy.