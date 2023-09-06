Appeal for Daniel Dubois’ defeat to Oleksandr Usyk to be declared no-contest

Promoter Frank Warren has launched an appeal to have Daniel Dubois’ world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month declared a no-contest and force an immediate rematch.

Dubois floored Usyk in the fifth round of their fight in Poland but it was declared a low blow, giving the Ukrainian time to recover before he went on to stop the Londoner in the ninth round.

The WBA confirmed receipt of the appeal in a short statement, which read: “Daniel Dubois’ team sent a formal appeal for last August 26 fight, in which he lost by knockout in nine rounds against Oleksandr Usyk in Wroclaw, Poland.

Daniel Dubois (right) suffered a controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Yui Mok/PA)

“The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois’ team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations.

“Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner.”

Usyk was given almost four minutes’ recovery time by Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon following the blow, which Dubois and his team insisted was legal as it appeared to land on the champion’s belt line.

Dubois, who later tired and was stopped by Usyk, subsequently failed to attend the post-fight press conference at which both Warren and his trainer Don Charles criticised the referee’s decision.

Even if the WBA determine the result of the contest should not change, Dubois and his team hope they will mandate an immediate rematch in order to settle the controversy.