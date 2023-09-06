Port Vale unhappy with Robbie Williams – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 6 2023, 5.59pm Share Port Vale unhappy with Robbie Williams – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6126688/port-vale-unhappy-with-robbie-williams-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Robbie Williams has made a chant for Spurs (Joe Giddens/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6. Football Another award for Bukayo Saka. Back to back, what an honour 🏆 Thank you to everybody who voted me England's Men's Player of the year I’m very grateful 🙏🏿 #GodsChild pic.twitter.com/kGRkQ5gPJj— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) September 6, 2023 Port Vale were not happy with boyhood fan Robbie Williams changing his allegiance to Tottenham. 🤨 @robbiewilliams https://t.co/rc3X8MBbOS pic.twitter.com/jkt9n2fyDm— Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) September 6, 2023 Jordan Henderson was back on England duty. Back with the boys 😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SMgnzmXk02— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 6, 2023 Aaron Ramsdale turned on the style. Gary Neville received a gift. Erling Haaland linked up with Norway. 📍🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/0SfHsdDAAX— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) September 6, 2023 Rugby Union The World Cup countdown was on. Magical! ✨The electric buzz of RWC opening night!#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/0QAdRSwg2Z— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 6, 2023 George North was looking forward to his fourth World Cup. 2011,2015,2019,2023RWC 🎩 presentation pic.twitter.com/dIu3nLcw5h— George North (@George_North) September 6, 2023 Uruguay checked out the local area. 😎 Teros 🇺🇾 sueltos en Avignon 🇫🇷 #RWC2023 #VamosTeros pic.twitter.com/MgP6cOxnIv— Los Teros (@TerosXV) September 5, 2023 Romania had one voice. #Stejarii au onorat Ceremonia de Bun Venit de astăzi interpretând un cântec extrem de popular în rândul echipei. 🇷🇴🇷🇴🇷🇴#RugbyRomania #FortaBinelui pic.twitter.com/RDTyHDSmzh— Rugby Romania (@RugbyRomania) September 6, 2023 Ireland were hard at it in the gym. Wednesday work! 💪#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/SsWlIGapN5— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 6, 2023 Cricket Harry Brook was added to England’s ODI squad. 🔥 @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/kk5P2jE0Y8— Harry Brook (@Harry_Brook_88) September 6, 2023 Jason Roy reflected on the Hundred. Formula One A romantic trip for Yuki Tsunoda. my name is Bond, Yuki Bond 🤵#WIT23Venice pic.twitter.com/pI9NFQJHs6— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 6, 2023 Valtteri Bottas did a bit of exploring on two wheels. Couple days off = 🚲#VB77 @canyon_bikes @SRAMroad pic.twitter.com/NSXOLsO3a2— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) September 5, 2023