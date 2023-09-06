Son Heung-min looking forward to seeing what Brennan Johnson can do at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Son Heung-min looking forward to seeing what Brennan Johnson can do at Tottenham

By Press Association
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is looking forward to play with the club’s new signing Brennan Johnson (Zac Goodwin/.PA)
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min says he cannot wait to play with £47.5million deadline-day signing Brennan Johnson.

The two players could be in direct opposition on Thursday when Johnson’s Wales host Son’s South Korea in a Cardiff friendly.

After international duty, the pair are set to line up in the same side for the first time as Spurs seek to build on their promising start under Ange Postecoglou at home to Sheffield United on September 16.

“Brennan is another new player. He showed his quality last year at Nottingham Forest and I can’t wait to see him with my eyes,” Son said of his new team-mate who will be expected to fill some of the goals void left by Harry Kane’s summer exit.

“He’s a very good player and he has a very good talent. Welcome to Spurs! I can’t wait to play with him.

“It’s only been four games and we’re looking to keep going in a positive way with our new signing Brennan.

“When he comes to Spurs he wants to improve and go to the next step. He will feel the pressure but I can’t wait to have him in our team playing even better fast and attacking football.”

South Korea Training Session and Press Conference – Cardiff City Stadium – Wednesday 6th September
South Korea captain Son Heung-min, right, at a training session in Cardiff before his side play Wales in a friendly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Son became captain of his country in 2019 and guided them to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He was handed the same role at Spurs following Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last month.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be captain for club and country,” said Son, who scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 5-2 weekend win at Burnley.

“Being a captain is not about words. It’s by actions.

“I have to prove it and show to my team-mates and the team that I can be the leader of the team on and off the pitch.

“I have great players around me with my country and at Tottenham. It was great to score at the weekend.

“But I’m always calm and I never rush when I’m not scoring for a few games because I have 10 players behind me and that’s why we all love football. They help me to become a better person, player and captain.”

South Korea are managed by former Tottenham hero Jurgen Klinsmann and the World Cup winner believes they can end their trophy drought under new boss Postecoglou.

Spurs have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

South Korea Training Session and Press Conference – Cardiff City Stadium – Wednesday 6th September
Former Tottenham hero Jurgen Klinsmann believes his old side can challenge for trophies under Ange Postecoglu (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The former Germany striker said: “We all know what’s happening in the league and how dominant Man City is at the moment and how difficult it is.

“I look at last year and Arsenal were amazing but I see a team that is not less quality than Arsenal in this Spurs side.

“They have a fantastic coach now, a manager who is a good people person and why can’t they surprise a lot of people this year?

“Son’s goal and his team-mates’ goal is to win trophies. It’s been a long time for Spurs but you start every year with this goal and ambition in mind. The players and coach have that.

“I’m a follower and I keep my fingers crossed as one of their biggest fans. I hope they are successful and win something.”