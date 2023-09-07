Samit Patel to leave Nottinghamshire at end of season after 22-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samit Patel to leave Nottinghamshire at end of season after 22-year career

By Press Association
Samit Patel is to leave Nottinghamshire (Simon Marper/PA)
Samit Patel is to leave Nottinghamshire (Simon Marper/PA)

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel has announced he is to leave Nottinghamshire at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old first joined the county at the age of nine and has been a professional for the past 22 years.

Patel, who has made 60 international appearances across all three formats, has not been offered a new contract but is not retiring and hopes to continue his career elsewhere.

Samit Patel
Patel scored almost 21,000 runs for the county (Mike Egerton/PA)

Patel told the county’s website, www.trentbridge.co.uk: “It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Nottinghamshire, a place that I have called home for nearly three decades.

“When I signed my first contract at 15, I dreamt of representing my country in all three formats. I have no doubt that the club’s unwavering support helped me to achieve these goals and, for that, I will be eternally grateful.

“Nothing would have given me greater pleasure than to see out my career with Notts, but whilst I haven’t been offered a new contract at Trent Bridge, I feel determined that I still have a lot to offer the game with both bat and ball.

“I’m looking forward to beginning my next chapter, contributing on and off the field wherever those opportunities may arise.”

Patel, a hard-hitting middle-order batter and left-arm spinner, has taken more than 700 wickets and scored almost 21,000 for Nottinghamshire.

He won the County Championship in 2005 and 2010 as well as four limited-overs trophies.

In 2017 he played inspirational innings in the county’s One-Day Cup and T20 Blast triumphs and also scored back-to-back first-class double centuries against Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said: “Samit richly deserves the adulation he will get as his time at Notts comes to a close.

“To have his kind of longevity at one club is no mean feat, and speaks volumes of his passion for the county, and the regard in which he has been held by his coaches and peers across his career here.

“I am grateful for his service to the club and the sacrifices he has made to wear the Nottinghamshire shirt.”