Bellingham and Alcaraz show mutual appreciation – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association September 7 2023, 6.41pm

Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7. Football Fulham hit back at John Terry's jibe. https://t.co/tvIre2abps pic.twitter.com/HGILNyjiUs— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 7, 2023 Jude Bellingham and Carlos Alcaraz showed their mutual appreciation. Que maquina!😮💨🫲🏽🫱🏽Keep going mate.🏆 https://t.co/PaCH14fIjD— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) September 7, 2023 Hey Jude! 🙌🏻 @BellinghamJude pic.twitter.com/dJMrqBOTVi— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 7, 2023 Tom Cairney bemoaned Fulham's strikers! It's happened again…We feel for you, @ThomasCairney! 😭 pic.twitter.com/VvtiPw2KQu— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 7, 2023 Eric Bailly made a vow to his new club's fans. Happy to be here. I will work my hardest to gain your trust! 🦅 @Besiktas pic.twitter.com/dnN7X3AEW1— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 7, 2023 Davinson Sanchez bid farewell to Tottenham. 6 years at this place I called home. Thank you for everything. I will always have a place in my heart for you @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/itlcFlo56g— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 6, 2023 Manchester City remembered a landmark game – and a stunning goal. #OnThisDay in 2019, the first professional women's Manchester derby was played at the Etihad! 🌟And Caroline Weir secured the winner with this stunner 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dzEWUmrijP— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 7, 2023 AFC Wimbledon laid claim to one of world football's rising stars. Should've stayed at a big club 😉It's great to have watched Jamal's progression over the past few years! 👏 #AFCW 🟡🔵 https://t.co/LXUusVwEfU— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) September 7, 2023 Everton made a low-key announcement of Demarai Gray's departure. We have sold Demarai Gray to Al-Ettifaq on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2023 Al-Ettifaq finally got their man. 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 🎮🟢#Ettifaq | @22Demarai | #GrayXEttifaq pic.twitter.com/C9ymLvD08B— Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) September 7, 2023 Jeff Stelling was scouting. No 22 might be worth a look at @Official_HUFC . Attacking midfielder !! pic.twitter.com/0ITCxfjOky— Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 7, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.