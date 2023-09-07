Will Bayley ‘at the peak of his powers’ after securing Paris Paralympics place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Bayley ‘at the peak of his powers’ after securing Paris Paralympics place

By Press Association
Will Bayley has qualified for his fifth Paralympic Games (PA Media)
Will Bayley believes he has emerged stronger from his pre-Tokyo injury nightmare after booking his place at his fifth Paralympic Games at the English Institute of Sport on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old, who won a silver medal in the Japanese capital less than a year after ripping his ACL in a freak accident during filming for the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, beat the Netherlands’ Jean-Paul Montanus to win his first European para-table tennis title since 2011.

After clinching a tight 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9 win that also punched his ticket to Paris, Bayley celebrated by kicking over the court-side hoardings to embrace his supporters, emulating his raucous celebrations in Rio in 2016 when he marked his first Paralympic gold by leaping onto the table.

2016 Rio Paralympic Games – Day Five
Will Bayley is determined to emulate his Paralympic gold medal in Rio (Adam Davy/PA)

Having safely extended an unbeaten run that stretches back to the Tokyo final which he lost to China’s Yan Shuo, Bayley told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling emotional because it means a lot to me. Winning the European title again after all these years shows I’ve still got the hunger and desire.

“I’m at the peak of my powers and I’m the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to prove it (in Paris). I want Yan Shuo. I know I’m better than him. Whoever I play, I know I will beat them.

“It (the accident) is why I’m playing with more guts and determination. I’m better under pressure.

“I’m getting older and more mature. I had a year out after my injury and I worked really hard.

“Things happen for a reason and I believe I have come out of it a much better player.”

Bayley’s victory added to the world title he already holds, and Great Britain’s long-serving para-table tennis performance director Gorazd Vecko expressed his belief that the Tunbridge Wells player can continue to reign for at least one more Paralympic cycle.

“Will knows he can still improve in lots of areas and he is still motivated to do so,” said Vecko.

“In the last two years he has made an unbelievable improvement mentally.

“Will is still the poster boy for GB para-table tennis and I think he will also be in LA.

“I think by the time he finishes he will be one of the greatest Paralympic table tennis players in the world. It is up to us to help him achieve what he wants to achieve.”