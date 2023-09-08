On this day in 2018 – Naomi Osaka makes history after US Open final controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018 – Naomi Osaka makes history after US Open final controversy

By Press Association
Naomi Osaka won the US Open title (Tim Goode/PA)
Naomi Osaka won the US Open title (Tim Goode/PA)

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam title as Serena Williams suffered an extraordinary meltdown in the US Open final on this day in 2018.

Williams had been bidding for a record-equalling 24th slam title but the occasion was overshadowed by her argument with umpire Carlos Ramos which dominated the match.

The 36-year-old American was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3, which saw her accuse Ramos of being a thief.

Ramos gave her a third violation, which resulted in a game penalty, putting Osaka 5-3 ahead.

Neither Williams nor her vocal fans at Flushing Meadows initially realised she had been given either the point or game penalty, and the boos and jeers on the second occasion were deafening.

A tearful Williams argued her case with tournament officials but, although she held serve in the next game, Osaka served out the victory 6-2 6-4.

The presentation ceremony began with more booing from the crowd before an upset Williams said, to wild cheers: “I don’t want to be rude. I don’t want to do questions.

“I just want to tell you guys she played well. Let’s make this the best moment we can and get through it and give credit where credit is due. No more booing. Let’s be positive.”

Osaka, 20, was also in tears, and said: “I know everyone was cheering for her and I’m sorry it had to end like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match.

“It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals. I’m really glad I was able to do that.”

Osaka has gone on to add three more grand slam singles titles to her collection, winning the US Open again in 2020 and claiming Australian Open crowns in 2019 and 2021, whilst rising to the top of the world rankings.

Now 25, Osaka has not played a competitive match since last September, having announced her pregnancy in January and giving birth to baby Shai in July.

Even before her maternity leave, Osaka had played an increasingly sparse schedule, stepping away from the court several times to prioritise her mental health.

The Japanese says she is now intending to play “way more tournaments” on her return to tennis and confirmed she is planning to compete at the 2024 Australian Open in January.