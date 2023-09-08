Josh Sheehan using ‘dark days’ after injury as motivation to revive Wales career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Sheehan using ‘dark days’ after injury as motivation to revive Wales career

By Press Association
Josh Sheehan (left) is back in the red jersey of Wales after two years away from international football (David Davies/PA)
Josh Sheehan is determined to revive his Wales career after injury destroyed his World Cup dream and provoked the “dark days” that followed.

Bolton midfielder Sheehan won his fourth Wales cap – and his first for two years – by coming on as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea on Thursday.

It was reward for a tough journey that began on November 17, 2021 – a date inked in Sheehan’s mind.

Josh Sheehan (left) is congratulated by Brennan Johnson (right) after making his Wales return against South Korea on Thursday following a two-year absence (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“An FA Cup game against Stockport, I was running down the line against their full-back and he just gave me a little nudge,” said the 28-year-old from Carmarthenshire.

“I felt something in my leg, and it just went. I went down for a second and then I carried on for five minutes, but every time I felt like turning it would give way.

“I should have come off thinking about it now. But I’m not the type of player to go down and go off, I’d rather just try and get through.”

The reality was that Sheehan had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament and would spend nine months out of the game.

Sheehan’s return to league football at Bolton came just weeks before Wales went to Qatar for their first World Cup in 64 years and time was against him to make Rob Page’s squad.

He said: “It was a tough ask to come back and hit my peak straight away. A tough ask for any player.

“It’s disappointing because sometimes a World Cup is a once in a lifetime thing, and there are a lot of dark days when you have that sort of injury.

“A dark day would be when the boys are all out training, and you’re just watching from the side or you’re in the gym.

“Sometimes I would literally be on my own because the physio would be with someone else – and it’s such a long injury.

“There’s no rush to get back, but you still have to do everything to the top level and perfect each section coming back from the injury.

“Watching games at 3pm on Saturday in the stands knowing you can’t affect the game, that’s probably the dark days mentally.”

Sheehan said he got through the rehabilitation process with the help of family and friends – “I’ve got a little daughter and that takes your mind away from football” – and he eventually helped Bolton into the League One play-offs last season.

Kicking on this term sealed the return of the Swansea product and former Newport player to the Wales squad during a vital stage of Euro 2024 qualification.

Wales play Latvia in Riga on Monday knowing three points is essential to keep alive hopes of a top-two place in Group D.

“How I was playing before the injury, I was doing as much as I could, scoring goals at Bolton,” Sheehan said.

“It’s disappointing (what happened), but you move on and use it as motivation.

“We all know what we have to do in Latvia. We know what our game plan is, and as long as we stick to it, we know we’re good enough to win.”