James Ryan urges Ireland to begin Rugby World Cup with ‘real intent’

By Press Association
Ireland lock James Ryan is preparing to face Romania (David Davies/PA)
Vice-captain James Ryan insists Ireland must begin the Rugby World Cup with “real intent” if they have genuine aspirations of being crowned champions.

Andy Farrell’s side are out to substantiate their status as the top-ranked Test team and one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Six Nations winners launch their campaign on Saturday afternoon against Pool B minnows Romania at a sold-out Stade de Bordeaux expected to be packed with Irish fans.

Leinster lock Ryan, who concedes Ireland were below their best in warm-up victories over Italy, England and Samoa, says his side are striving for a complete 80-minute performance.

“It’s definitely not about easing ourselves in,” said the 27-year-old. “If we’re going to take this competition seriously I don’t think you can ease yourself into any game.

“We’ve got to go in with the right mentality.

“Tomorrow is about playing with real intent and putting in a performance that we know we’re capable of.

“We were a bit off in a couple of the pre-season games, and we didn’t hit that 80-minute performance we were looking for.

“Tomorrow for us is about winning every moment, or winning as many moments as we can.

“We don’t want to drift or lose 10 minutes or 15 minutes.

“We’re definitely striving for the full 80-minute performance tomorrow that we can be proud of, and hopefully give the Irish people there tomorrow something to cheer about.”