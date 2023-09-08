Coco Gauff can’t believe brilliant turnaround with US Open glory now beckoning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coco Gauff can’t believe brilliant turnaround with US Open glory now beckoning

By Press Association
Coco Gauff celebrates her win against Karolina Muchova (John Minchillo/AP)
Coco Gauff celebrates her win against Karolina Muchova (John Minchillo/AP)

When Coco Gauff lost to Sofia Kenin in the first round at Wimbledon just over two months ago, the 19-year-old admitted it was time to go back to the drawing board.

Whatever she did, it worked. The American idol has won 17 of her last 18 matches since that surprise day-one defeat, picking up titles in Washington and Cincinnati, and on Saturday she will face Aryna Sabalenka in her first US Open final.

“Right now, I’m very frustrated and disappointed,” Gauff said in SW19. “It makes me want to work even harder.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Coco Gauff leaves Wimbledon after her first-round exit (John Walton/PA)

“I feel like I’ve been working hard but clearly it’s not enough. I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve.”

Since then Gauff has linked up with American coach Brad Gilbert, tidied up her susceptible forehand and zipped through the field at Flushing Meadows.

“Yeah, definitely after Wimbledon I wasn’t expecting to do well honestly in this hard-court season, so I’m really proud of the way I have been able to turn this season around for me,” she said.

“I think, honestly, when I had that at Wimbledon I was really sort of thinking about the off-season and preparing for next year. You know, I still think I have a lot to improve, but yeah, 100 per cent I wasn’t thinking these results would happen.

“Even after DC, I didn’t think this would happen. Even after Cincy, I didn’t think this would happen. I’m really proud of myself, and like I said, there is still a long way to go.

“Yeah, I think I can improve a lot, but how I have been able to manage with the game I have now is something that I’m happy with.”

Gauff dispatched Karolina Muchova in straight sets in their protest-interrupted semi-final, before Sabalenka came from a bagel down to beat another American, Madison Keys, in a deciding tie-break.

APTOPIX US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka is through to her first US Open final (John Minchillo/AP)

The Belarusian, who will become world number one on Monday, said: “Going into this final, I think I just have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight.

“No matter what, just keep fighting and keep playing my best and do my best. You know, like, what else can you do? You just have to be there and you have to fight for it.

“Coco, I mean, she’s moving really well. She’s hungry. She kind of like has nothing to lose. She knows that the crowd is going to support her. I think that’s what makes her a really difficult opponent.

“I’m still hoping that maybe some of them will be supporting me. Just a little bit. Just sometimes. Please?”