Remembering former Wales great Gary Speed – Friday’s sporting social

Football

Remembering Gary Speed.

Speedo. 🖤🤍 Today we remember #NUFC legend Gary Speed on what would have been his 54th birthday. pic.twitter.com/woGDHh7ohk — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2023

🤍 On what would have been his 54th birthday, we remember #LUFC legend Gary Speed. Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/M7b2kbuhnZ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2023

Always remembered. Our Speedo. 💙 Today would have been Gary's 54th birthday. A legend of the game still sorely missed by the football world. pic.twitter.com/de81ZpeVYc — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2023

🤍 Remembering Gary Speed on what would’ve been his 54th birthday. Gone but never forgotten, Speedo.#bwfc pic.twitter.com/yGgGpVI7OR — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) September 8, 2023

James Maddison was ready for take off.

Shane Duffy was looking forward.

Tough night against top opponents! Delighted to get a chance to put on the Irish jersey once again now onto Sunday for a big one at the Aviva 🇮🇪💚 @IrelandFootball pic.twitter.com/1HPjlxD2l1 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 8, 2023

John Terry prepared to honour a Chelsea favourite.

I’m looking forward to being back at the Bridge and playing in this game for Gianluca Vialli @royalmarsden @chelseafc 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7rnPhY4gWS — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) September 8, 2023

Eric Bailly was up and running at Besiktas.

First day at the office! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Onob5yVeHX — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 8, 2023

Previously in European Championship qualifying group A…

Happy birthday.

Happy birthday, Markus Babbel 🎉 What a strike this was during our memorable 3-2 derby victory in 2001👌 pic.twitter.com/fnNcPGKEBV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2023

Tennis

Coco Gauff got the crowd animated.

Coco has a simple plan to get ready for her next match. Watch some anime. pic.twitter.com/BySlvnjNyz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Call it a comeback.

Aryna Sabalenka won this match. pic.twitter.com/70rrh7MoBX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Hamilton’s creator was in The Room Where It Happens.

Lin Manuel Miranda loving the theater of the women's semifinals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/loD37HBILQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Formula One

A good day in history for Ferrari.

September 9, 1996: Michael @schumacher wins the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari on his first attempt September 9, 2019: @Charles_Leclerc wins the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari on his first attempt A very special day for the Tifosi ❤️#ItalianGP #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/6oauk2d59f — Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2023

Lewis Hamilton went back to school.

Yesterday we visited Stevenage, the home of Sir @LewisHamilton, to launch the Pioneering Young STEM Futures programme. We're proud to be working with @StevenageBC and @N_HertsCollege to improve access for young people from Stevenage to local STEM jobs: https://t.co/R2rPdKY5gU pic.twitter.com/8SnsPdbpQy — Mission 44 (@mission44) September 8, 2023

Valtteri Bottas was moonlighting.

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri sailed through Venice.

POV: you live in Venice and one day you see Captain Yuki sailing behind your window 👨‍✈️⛴️#WIT23Venice pic.twitter.com/12kQ4ru1wG — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 8, 2023

Sergio Perez was celebrating his latest milestone.

Reaching 250 GPs in Singapore … not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine we’d be here! Celebrating with a special helmet for my country because I know this means a lot to us 🇲🇽❤️ I hope you like it, here’s to a great weekend in Singapore. Llegar a 250 GP en Singapur… ¡ni en… pic.twitter.com/7leKhWWCl3 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) September 8, 2023

Cricket

Happy birthday Jos Buttler.

Our boss, Jos 🎉 Happy Birthday, @josbuttler! 🙌 ⏪ Taking it back to one of his very best innings 🏏💥 pic.twitter.com/yjiHFyr1qk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 8, 2023