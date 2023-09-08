Harry Kane admits his German ‘hasn’t really come along’ since Bayern Munich move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane admits his German ‘hasn’t really come along’ since Bayern Munich move

By Press Association
England’s Harry Kane has enjoyed a fine start to his Bayern Munich career (Nick Potts/PA).
Harry Kane is hoping to lead England to Euro 2024 glory in Germany next summer but admits he is still struggling with the language since joining Bayern Munich in August.

The England captain left Tottenham for the Allianz Arena in a deal that could be worth £100million and has already settled into life in Bavaria, scoring three goals in three Bundesliga appearances.

However, while he seems to already be on the same wavelength as his new team-mates on the pitch, Kane revealed his German lessons have not yet taken off.

“It hasn’t really come along any further yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m due to start lessons when I get back, the teacher was away for a little while.

“I’m fully open to trying to learn the language. I’ve been told it is extremely tough, but I want to take in the culture as much as possible and, even if I get a word here and there, that would be nice.”

Kane had already been warned that getting to grips with the language would be his biggest challenge, with Lionesses midfielder Georgia Stanway still finding it hard after a year at Bayern.

“I think we’ll have the same German teacher, but I wish him the best of luck with the language,” she said.

“Because, well, I’ve been there for a year now and I’m waiting for that click. The German teacher keeps saying, ‘it’ll click, it’ll click’ and a year down the line, I’m nowhere near this click.

“I wish him the best of luck and, hopefully, I’ll be able to get down to the Allianz Arena and watch some games.

“The city is lovely. The people are lovely. The German culture is so open and so welcoming and I’m sure he will feel at home straight away.”

Kane, England and Tottenham’s record goalscorer, linked up with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw on Saturday, with a friendly in Scotland to follow.

“It has felt a little bit different. I’m used to always travelling around Europe now, for me I’m always excited to meet up with the boys, the only difference was flying back rather than driving,” he added.

“It has been great to see everything again and I look forward to another good year leading up to the Euros next summer.”