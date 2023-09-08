Wakefield on brink of Super League relegation after losing at home to Catalans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wakefield on brink of Super League relegation after losing at home to Catalans

By Press Association
Wakefield’s 24-year stay in Super League is hanging by a thread after an 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons left Mark Applegarth’s men rooted to the bottom of the table with two games of the season to go.

Despite dredging up two late tries, Trinity were never in the running against Steve McNamara’s visitors, for whom early tries from Tom Johnstone and Adam Keighran paved the way for a victory that reignited their hopes of claiming the League Leaders’ Shield.

It is an all together more dismal outlook for the hosts, who must now secure points in their remaining games at Leigh then at home to Hull KR if they to stand any chance of remaining in the top-flight.

Applegarth’s men made up plenty of ground but in an all-too-familiar story they contributed too little too late, and Catalans needed no fireworks to get back on track after two consecutive defeats.

Former Wakefield man Johnstone came back to haunt his former club by crossing for his 25th try of the season in seventh minute, moments after Mason Lino’s superb interception had caused Tom Davies to come up short.

Keighran extended the visitors’ advantage and 10 minutes later the Australian increased his tally when he jinked over before converting to stretch the score to 12.

Wakefield needed some inspiration and it was provided by the introduction of David Fifita, potentially playing his last game for the club, who helped pile the first spell of pressure on the Catalans’ line.

But any momentum Wakefield gleaned was interrupted by the sin-binning of Sam Eseh for a dangerous tackle on the half hour, and only some desperate defending, including another try-saving tackle by Lino to deny Tomkins, restricted the score to 12 at the interval.

Wakefield pressed forward in the first 20 minutes of the second half, forcing back to back goal-line drop-outs, but Catalans once again contained them and Manu Ma’u fluffed a fine chance to extend their advantage.

Catalans finally grabbed their third try just past the hour mark when Davies pounced on another clever Tomkins kick to cross in the corner, and although Keighran scuffed the conversion, a later penalty extended the French side’s lead to 18.

To their credit, the hosts never stopped fighting and late tries by Kelepi Tanginoa and Lee Kershaw, who charged the length of the field after an interception – made the scoreline respectable, but by then Wakefield’s fate had been sealed.