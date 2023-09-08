Scott McTominay stars again as Scotland close on Euro 2024 spot with Cyprus win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott McTominay stars again as Scotland close on Euro 2024 spot with Cyprus win

By Press Association
Scott McTominay stars in Scotland win over Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)
Scott McTominay stars in Scotland win over Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Scott McTominay continued his stunning Euro 2024 qualifying form as Scotland brushed aside Cyprus 3-0 to move within touching distance of Germany.

The Manchester United midfielder opened the scoring in the sixth minute in the AEK Arena in Larnaca with his sixth goal in five games before Ryan Porteous volleyed in his first international goal nine minutes later.

The three points were effectively secured in the 29th minute when McTominay set up John McGinn for a third and the Old Trafford man hit the woodwork late on as the visitors cruised to victory.

Cyprus Scotland Euro 2024 Soccer
Scotland were convincing winners in Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Steve Clarke’s side have now won five out of five Group A qualifiers to sit nine points ahead of Spain having played two fixtures more.

Scotland host England in a 150th anniversary heritage match on Tuesday night and if Norway and Georgia draw in their qualifier the same evening then the Scots will have reached their second successive European Championships.

And if that scenario does not materialise then there are still games against Spain, Georgia and Norway to finish the job themselves.

Scotland could hardly have been in better form going into the match in Larnaca, having gone eight competitive games unbeaten, including wins over Spain and Norway.

And it seemed like a Scotland home game with more than the official 3,728 Tartan Army members inside the 8,056-capacity stadium.

Temur Ketsbaia’s team had lost their opening three qualifiers, including a 3-0 defeat at Hampden Park in March and so confidence was rightly high in the visiting camp.

Che Adams rather than Lyndon Dykes led the Scotland line, closely supported by McGinn and McTominay and they all combined for the opener.

A quick Adams throw-in released skipper Andy Robertson down the left and when he stood his cross up, McGinn flicked on inside the six-yard box – it looked like he had miscued it – for McTominay to head in at the back post.

Cyprus Scotland Euro 2024 Soccer
Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring Scotland’s opener (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Cyprus’s positive reaction saw striker Pieros Sotiriou hit the bar a minute later but the offside flag was up before attacking midfielder Grigoris Kastanos tested Scotland keeper Angus Gunn with a long-range drive.

In the 13th minute Kastanos came close with another powerful drive from 25 yards before the Scots doubled their lead.

Robertson’s deep free-kick in to the home penalty area was headed onwards by Jack Hendry and fellow centre-back Porteous took a touch before firing past Cyprus keeper Joel Mall.

Just before the half-hour mark a fine Scotland move down the right ended with McTominay setting up the unmarked McGinn to curl in his 17th Scotland goal from the edge of the box.

Scotland were playing with a swagger and McTominay drove just wide from 20 yards before McGinn shot from inside his own half.

The tension had gone from the game but Kastanos again made Gunn react quickly to save another effort from distance.

McTominay almost got a significant touch on a Robertson cross early in the second half as the game began to feel more like a friendly.

Clarke made changes in the 66th minute with Kenny McLean and Dykes on for Billy Gilmour and Adams.

Scotland bossed the final stages and in the 74th minute McTominay’s right-footed shot from the edge of the box beat Mall but rebounded off the post, before Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie made cameo appearances.

England are up next up and that is always a massive game for Scotland but the Tartan Army will have one eye on the result in Oslo on the same night to see if their appearance in the Euro finals in Germany are confirmed, although that may just be a matter of time.