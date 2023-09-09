US Open wrap: 2021 victor Daniil Medvedev powers past Carlos Alcaraz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Open wrap: 2021 victor Daniil Medvedev powers past Carlos Alcaraz

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Daniil Medvedev (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Daniil Medvedev (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as US Open champion was ended by 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic slammed the phone down on Ben Shelton by ending the 20-year-old American’s run in straight sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 of the US Open:

Pic of the day

US Open Tennis
Ben Shelton returns to Novak Djokovic (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Match of the day

Daniil Medvedev said he would have to play 11 out of 10 tennis to beat Carlos Alcaraz. After his four-set win he admitted he had been at 12 out of 10.

Shot of the day

Celebration of the day

Djokovic mimicked Shelton’s phone-call celebration, and then hung up, after sealing his victory.

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Brit watch

Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.

Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.

It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo,

Alfie Hewett is through to the final of the wheelchair singles as he looks to win a fourth title.

The 25-year-old dropped just one game in beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez.

He will face doubles partner Gordon Reid on Sunday after the Scot beat French veteran Stephane Houdet 6-0 6-3.

Fallen seed

Carlos Alcaraz (1).

Who’s up next?

It’s women’s final day and we will have a new champion as American hope Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old sixth seed, takes on incoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.