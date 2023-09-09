US Open wrap: 2021 victor Daniil Medvedev powers past Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as US Open champion was ended by 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic slammed the phone down on Ben Shelton by ending the 20-year-old American’s run in straight sets.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 of the US Open:
Pic of the day
Match of the day
Daniil Medvedev said he would have to play 11 out of 10 tennis to beat Carlos Alcaraz. After his four-set win he admitted he had been at 12 out of 10.
Shot of the day
Celebration of the day
Djokovic mimicked Shelton’s phone-call celebration, and then hung up, after sealing his victory.
Quote of the day
Stat of the day
Brit watch
Britain’s Joe Salisbury made US Open history alongside American partner Rajeev Ram with victory in the men’s doubles final.
Salisbury, 31, and 39-year-old Ram became the first team to win the Flushing Meadows title three years in a row in the Open era by beating India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia 2-6 6-3 6-4.
It was a fourth grand slam crown for the duo,
Alfie Hewett is through to the final of the wheelchair singles as he looks to win a fourth title.
The 25-year-old dropped just one game in beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez.
He will face doubles partner Gordon Reid on Sunday after the Scot beat French veteran Stephane Houdet 6-0 6-3.
Fallen seed
Carlos Alcaraz (1).
Who’s up next?
It’s women’s final day and we will have a new champion as American hope Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old sixth seed, takes on incoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.