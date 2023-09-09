Wales on alert to expect ‘lightning bolts’ in World Cup opener against Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wales on alert to expect ‘lightning bolts’ in World Cup opener against Fiji

By Press Association
Wales were dumped out of the 2007 World Cup by Sunday’s opponents (David Davies/PA)
Wales were dumped out of the 2007 World Cup by Sunday’s opponents (David Davies/PA)

Wales have been put on alert to expect “lightning bolts” in their Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji on Sunday.

It is the fifth-successive tournament for Wales and Fiji to meet, with Warren Gatland’s team on a run of three-consecutive wins.

Fiji, though, dumped Wales out of the 2007 World Cup following a thrilling clash in Nantes, while four years ago they led by 10 points before Wales recovered to prevail 29-17.

Fiji have improved their set-piece play considerably under head coach Simon Raiwalui, a dazzling running and off-loading game remains central to their outlook.

They are currently above Wales in the world rankings and fresh from beating England at Twickenham, with players like Semi Radradra, captain Waisea Nayacalevu and number eight Viliame Mata posing major threats.

“I think we have got to expect lightning bolts from this team – line-breaks, off-loads, how they pick through the breakdown,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Mike Forshaw said.

“We have got to be really alert and alive around our defence in every area.

“We are expecting that kind of arm-wrestle. We have just got to stay in the game physically and mentally.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during a team announcement
Gatland has arrived at a fourth World Cup and his record is impressive (David Davies/PA)

“We are going to take lightning bolts at some point, but it is about really focusing on ourselves.

“We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to take some bruises tomorrow and hopefully dish them out if we can.

“Everyone is talking about this Fiji team and rightly so because I was at Twickenham a couple of weeks ago and they were mightily impressive.

“I think tomorrow we have got to see the best of us against this team, I really believe that.

“Physicality is an easy word to say, but we have got to lead with our actions tomorrow, as I am sure Fiji will.”

Gatland has arrived at a fourth World Cup and his record of two fourth-placed finishes and a quarter-final exit in 2015 is impressive.

And victory on Sunday would give Wales a flying start in terms of their quest to reach the knockout phase from a group that also features Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

“I think from a coaching perspective, the ultimate pinnacle is the World Cup ,” Gatland said.

“It’s the one time in international windows that you get full preparation. It feels like you are working with a club side in having a pre-season.

“We’ve been able to work on a lot of things in the last few months in terms of the detail and putting together a strategy, but also making sure we have not done just the hard work but worked hard on other aspects of the game.

“For us, we’ve spoken about discipline and keeping them (Fiji) out of our 22. They tend to come alive in opposition 22s.

“We’ve prepared well, particularly the last few weeks. We are in a good place for the challenge, physically and mentally.”