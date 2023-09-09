Mark Hughes hails impact of Alex Gilliead after draw with Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Hughes hails impact of Alex Gilliead after draw with Grimsby

By Press Association
Mark Hughes hailed the impact of Alex Gilliead (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bradford boss Mark Hughes hailed Alex Gilliead’s versatility after the half-time substitute secured a 1-1 draw against Grimsby.

Gilliead, making his first appearance in almost a month after recovering from a thigh injury, blasted in an 89th-minute equaliser with the hosts’ only shot on target.

His spectacular strike cancelled out Danny Rose’s first-half opener for the Mariners and also denied Grimsby a first win over the Bantams since 1998 – a run that now encompasses 19 contests.

Gilliead only scored once last season – also against Grimsby – but his introduction at half-time in the centre of midfield, despite being better known as a winger, allowed the Bantams to find some much-needed forward momentum.

Hughes said: “He’s a great athlete and we have missed his versatility. When you can’t call on that, you recognise what he gives you a bit more.

“He gets a bit of ribbing because he doesn’t score too many goals but that was an important one for us. We were poor in the first half – we had four home debuts so there was a little bit of disruption to our playing 11.

“We wanted to press but that never happened and we tried to make changes but it was clear more radical changes were needed at half-time. We went to four at the back and that helped us a great deal and we then really forced the issue and got the goal we deserved.

“We needed wingers to stop their wing-backs and we were much better in the second half. We were on the front foot and I think the players understood what we needed and did the fundamentals better.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst admitted it was a bitter pill to swallow after he saw Gilliead – a player he has signed twice in the past for Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe – deny the Mariners a long-overdue three points against Bradford.

He took solace, though, from his team racking up a fifth league game unbeaten at a vociferous Valley Parade.

“He’s a good player and made a difference for them,” Hurst admitted.

“It’s just a shame that he wasn’t still injured for another week, but it was a great strike and he’s scored a couple against us now.

“They hadn’t had many shots at all, but it was a good goal and it was a big improvement from them in the second half. It was just a difficult one for us to take with them scoring so late but, at the same time, there were lots of positives to take from the game, especially in our first-half performance and a point at Bradford is a relatively good result.

“We’ve come here a few times and got nothing, so we will take a point and it’s another game unbeaten, which is the sign of a good team.”