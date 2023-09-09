Wrexham moving up after second successive league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham moving up after second successive league win

By Press Association
Elliot Lee won it late on for Wrexham (Jacob King/PA)
Elliot Lee won it late on for Wrexham (Jacob King/PA)

Wrexham made it back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins and moved into the play-off places with a 2-1 victory over struggling Doncaster at the Racecourse.

A deflected effort from Luke Young and a late Elliot Lee strike were the difference as Phil Parkinson’s side extended their unbeaten league run to six games, while Rovers’ wait for their first win of the season continues.

After a bright start from the home side, which saw Sam Dalby’s effort saved by Ian Lawlor, the visitors could have opened the scoring themselves through Mo Faal, while Tom Anderson blazed over from just six yards.

But it was Wrexham who took the lead in the 37th minute when Young’s effort was deflected past the helpless Lawlor in the Rovers goal after Ollie Palmer and Lee had come close moments earlier.

Doncaster continued to enjoy plenty of possession after the break and their pressure was rewarded when Faal headed home from a Joe Ironside cross.

Wrexham could have retaken the lead when Will Boyle’s header flashed wide and Palmer’s effort was saved by Lawlor, but it was Lee who stole the points with a thunderous drive from the edge of the box in the 88th minute.